5 key details of the Sesler family murders, explored

The Sesler family murders, which took place in 2012, uncovered a mass-shooting plot orchestrated by YouTuber Trey Sesler. Sesler shot his parents, Rhonda and Lawton, and his elder brother, Mark Sesler, with a pistol and a semi-automatic shotgun in March 2012. While he failed to follow through with the school shooting at Waller High School, he was apprehended and convicted of three counts of capital murder in 2012.

The new episode of Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, titled Killer Content, showcases the harrowing details of the Sesler family murders as it airs on June 24, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"Successful teenage film reviewer Trey is building an online empire on YouTube, attracting hundreds of thousands of views. But it can't last, and soon, he finds himself dragged into a shocking world of guns, abuse and revenge."

Trending

Sentenced to life in prison, and 4 other key details of the Sesler family murders, explored

1) Trey Sesler was a YouTuber with over 4,000 subscribers

Trey Eric Sesler was the man behind LensCapProductions and Mr. Anime channels on YouTube and was better known as Mr. Anime and Mr. Bryko among his fans. Sesler was a film and American anime enthusiast who reviewed anime shows and films on his YouTube channels, which he had created on September 14, 2006.

Trey Sesler became one of the prominent names in the anime review space. He also used his YouTube channels to talk about his personal life as he shared about his pneumothorax diagnosis on December 27, 2011.

2) Trey Sesler shot his family to death on March 20, 2012

According to CBS affiliate KHOU, Trey Sesler lured his 57-year-old mother, Rhonda Wyse Sesler, to the garage where he shot her four times at point-blank range with a shotgun. He then shot his alleged best friend and elder brother, Mark Alan Sesler (26), who had reportedly managed to survive the first shot.

Trey Eric Sesler shot his parents to death (Image via Pexels)

As Mark locked himself in the bathroom, Trey broke down the door and shot him with a pistol, per the Daily Star. He then shot his father, Lawton Ray Sesler, in the head as he slept in his bedroom. The Sesler family murders shocked the small town of Waller.

3) Sesler had plotted a school shooting at Waller High School

Following the mass murder of his family, Trey Eric Sesler left for his former school, Waller High School, with his Hi-Point model 995 carbine rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition after the triple homicide at Peebles Street in Hempstead.

The weapon of choice was one of the murder weapons used in the 1999 Columbine massacre, per the Daily Star.

He left for the institution on his 2010 black Ford Mustang but waited around in his car in the parking lot. However, he left for his friend's house a while later and admitted to being guilty of the Sesler family murders to his extended family over call.

He revealed in his interrogation that he had planned to murder 70 people in the school premises which would reportedly make him history's biggest mass murderer.

4) Trey had an unhealthy obsession with weapons and killing

According to KHOU, Trey Sesler would often showcase his weapons collection on his YouTube channel. He would record himself shooting and would pose with creatures he would use as targets later on. The authorities recovered at least six weapons and a large amount of ammunition of different calibers from places he used to store his collection.

The neighbors reportedly spoke to Local 2 Investigates and spoke about witnessing Trey Sesler carry weapons in and out of his home. Trey also killed his pets to practice shooting at makeshift ranges before the Sesler family murders.

5) Trey was sentenced to life in prison in August 2012

Trey Eric Sesler was arrested the same day as the Sesler family murders and charged with three counts of capital murder. He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

Trey Eric Sesler was sentenced to life (Image via Pexels)

The Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith spoke about Trey to Click2Houston, saying:

"His demeanor, it is quiet, he is respondent. He will tear up sometimes. He realizes the severity of this but none of us ever know 100 percent what is in that individual's mind and what he's thinking."

He is presently serving his time at the Terrell Unit in Brazoria County, Texas.

Catch all the details of the Sesler family murders as the fourth episode of Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders airs on ID on Monday.