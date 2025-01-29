5 key details about Tristyn Bailey's murder

The murder of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey is set to be the subject of the upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on Investigation Discovery. The case, and especially the manner of the murder, shook the entire community of St. Johns County, Florida.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 4 will cover this case in detail when it airs at 9 pm EST on January 29, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The synopsis for this episode reads:

"Middle school cheer captain Tristyn Bailey is the future of Friday night lights at Creekside High. Police investigating her disappearance have to navigate teenage rumours and gossip in their small Florida town to identify a monster in their midst."

Trending

This case is filled with chilling details that would appeal to fans of the genre. Ahead of this episode, let us go over five such details.

5 chilling details about the murder of Tristyn Bailey

1) Tristyn Bailey was only 13 when she was found brutally stabbed to death

Expand Tweet

Tristyn Bailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader had her entire life in front of her when she went missing from her family home on May 9, 2021. The same evening, a resident discovered her body in a wooded area at the end of Saddlestone Drive, south of Jacksonville.

It was discovered that she had been stabbed 114 times and at least 49 of them were defensive wounds. The killer had also drawn a smiley on her right ankle and the word "karma" on her left ankle.

2) Aiden Fucci was at the center of the investigation from the very start

Aiden Fucci was the primary suspect from the start (Image via Pexels)

Since Tristyn Bailey was discovered to have been missing, her 14-year-old schoolmate Aiden Fucci was under the spotlight. Investigators were suspicious of him after his friend Doffis Absher revealed that Aiden had asked for Tristyn Bailey's number and convinced her to come out late that night to visit Absher's house.

CCTV footage also seemingly recorded the two walking by Saddlestone Drive that night but only Fucci returning alone in haste.

3) Aiden Fucci's house revealed incriminating evidence against him and also included his mother in the crime

Expand Tweet

Among other disturbing developments, including Fucci posting a Snapchat photo from the back of a police car, his house search revealed incriminating evidence against him. Alongside wet shoes and clothing with blood on them, an empty knife sheath that matched the confirmed murder weapon, and cellphone records, the police found a wet pair of jeans that his mother, Crystal Lane Smith, reportedly tried to wash off.

This was also caught on video, and Crystal Lane Smith was charged with tampering with evidence. She was released on bond the next day and during her trial she pleaded no contest.

4) Aiden Fucci had several disturbing traits and was tried as an adult

Aiden Fucci was sentenced to life in prison (Image via Pexels)

Despite being so young, Aiden Fucci's friends revealed that he had often expressed the desire to stab and kill someone. He also reportedly carried a knife around often and had expressed his desire to drag someone into the woods and stab them, much like he did to Tristyn Bailey.

Though he was 14 at the time of the crime, he was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty to the murder shortly before his trial.

5) Aiden Fucci has not been quiet even inside the prison

Expand Tweet

Though Aiden Fucci was successfully sentenced for the brutal murder of Tristyn Bailey, his antics have reportedly continued inside the prison. As per reports, Fucci has been consistently involved in fights, having contraband, bullying inmates, and threatening prison guards since he was sentenced.

The upcoming episode of Murder Under the Friday Night Lights on Investigation Discovery will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback