5 most likable characters from Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jeremy Renner, Dianne West, Hugh Dillon, and Hamish Allan-Headley. The series, which premiered back in November 2021, has already aired two seasons, with a speedy renewal for a third being announced in September 2023.

Set to debut on June 2, 2024, Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is set to delve into the story of a fictional town in which the McLusky family has been chiefly responsible for maintaining peace. Kingstown is in itself a company town where the chief business revolves around incarceration. However, the family, led by Jeremy Renner’s Mike McLusky, acts as the intermediary between a range of groups, including biker gangs, criminals, cops, and prison guards.

Amidst a backdrop of pervasive corruption, violence, murder, and bribery, the series introduces viewers to a diverse array of memorable characters, all set to return for season 3.

5 best characters from Mayor of Kingstown

1) Mike McLusky

Well, while Mike McLusky, portrayed by Jeremy Renner, may have engaged in his fair share of questionable actions, he is still the most likable character on the show. A deeply layered individual with a sometimes brash and impulsive demeanor, Mike is one of the few men in Kingstown actually working for its betterment.

Despite facing constant obstacles and threats due to his intentions, he has managed to navigate through them relatively unscathed.

Regardless, fans eagerly await what lies ahead for him in season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

2) Kyle McLusky

While Mike McLusky understands how Kingstown works, the youngest of the McLusky brothers, Kyle, does not. A police officer who is still rising up the rankings, Kyle is one of the few characters left in Kingstown who still tends to believe in the goodness of those around him, no matter how many times he is left disappointed.

Arguably an innocent man, Kyle McLusky, portrayed by Taylor Handley, has been continuously encouraged by his brothers and mother to skip town and find another city to work in. However, he continues to stick around!

3) Deverin "Bunny" Washington

There was never any doubt that a list of the best characters from Mayor of Kingstown would be incomplete without Tobi Bamtefa’s portrayal. The leader of Crips, an alliance of street gangs in the Mayor of Kingstown, Bunny, has proven himself as a reliable source of information for Mike McLusky right from the start.

What truly sets Bunny apart is his ability to tickle the funny bones that make him one of the most likable characters on the show.

4) Rebecca

Nichole Galicia’s character Rebecca started off as a minor role in the series but has since become one of its most integral parts. As the secretary of Mike McLusky on The Mayor of Kingstown, Rebecca has been a constant pillar of support for the protagonist and has proven her worth to him multiple times already.

Her empathy and tendency to always come to Mike’s aid, even when he prefers to work alone, have resulted in her saving the protagonist’s life multiple times already.

5) Evelyn Foley

Evelyn Foley, played by Necar Zadegan, stands out in the show as a rare beacon of fearlessly driven and unwavering honesty. In the series, where trustworthy characters are scarce, Evelyn breaks the mold with her integrity and determination across the first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown.

As Mike McLusky’s love interest, she works at the District Attorney’s office. However, despite their connection, she has been reluctant to enter a relationship with Renner’s character in the two seasons so far.

Mayor of Kingstown season 3 is set to release on June 2, 2024. For those eager to catch up on the series, the first two seasons are available for streaming on Paramount+.

