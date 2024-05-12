Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s crime drama series features Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone, and Andrea Savage, amongst others. Shortly after the first season was released on November 13, 2022, on Paramount+, Tulsa King was immediately renewed for a second season, upon seeing the massive response from fans worldwide.

The plot centers around Dwight Manfredi, played by Selvester Stallone, who is released after serving a 25-year prison sentence. After his release, he is exiled by his boss to set up a shop in Tulsa. Dwight starts to build his own empire when he feels that his mob may not have his best interests in mind.

The series is reputed for its dialogue delivery, plot lines, and some great drama. The characters are portrayed in an easy way for the audience to connect with or relate to. Let us take a look at the 5 most likable characters from Tulsa King.

The 5 most likable characters from Tulsa King

1) Dwight “The General “ Manfrendi

Dwight the General (Image by @tulsaking/Instagram)

Dwight Manfrendi, the 75-year-old mobster is the heart of the show and a well-developed character. Although we see hamartia in him, he tries to make amends for his previous actions. Dwight wishes to be there for his daughter and his family and regrets that he was not there with them in the past.

Dwight loves his family and wishes to start fresh by rebuilding his life in Tulsa. He is a likable character because people can relate to him very easily.

Sylvester Stallone, who plays the role of Dwight, is an American actor, filmmaker, and a Golden Globe awardee. He has starred in numerous movies including Rocky Balboa (2006), Rocky (1976), Rambo (2008), Creed (2015), and First Blood (1982), amongst others.

2) Tina Manfrendi

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfrendi (Image by @tulsaking/Instagram)

Tina Manfrendi is the young daughter of Dwight Manfrendi. She is an ambitious young woman, who does not want to get involved in her father's illegal activities and drug dealings. Although she loves her father, she does not defend him when he is wrong and gives him a piece of mind. Her bravery, sympathy, and transparency make her a likable character.

Tatiana Zappardino plays Tina Manfrendi in Tulsa King . She is a director, actor, and writer, who has been featured in movies and TV shows like The Consultant (2023), This is Us (2022), Superstition (2017-18), and Between (2018).

3) Spencer

Scarlet Stallon as Spencer (Image by @scarletstallone/Instagram)

Spencer is the most cheerful individual in the series. She is the owner of a coffee shop located in Tulsa. She is a kind character who listens to everyone and is always there for moral support. She does not judge Dwight because of his vicious past. Spencer believes that everyone can change, and she stands up for everything right.

Her character is likable because she defines humanity and how humans should be forgiving, sympathetic, and understanding. She tries to save a horse, who was supposed to be put down, by telling Dwight about it. Dwight then purchases the horse for her and hires Spencer as the horse's permanent caretaker.

Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone, plays the role of Spencer in Tulsa King. She has also been featured in movies and shows like The Family Stallone (2023), Sly (2023), Reach Me (2014), and Inferno: The Making of the Expendables, amongst others.

4) Bodhi

Martin Starr as Bodhi (Image by @tulsaking/Instagram)

Bodhi is a funny individual in the show, cracking jokes even in serious situations. He is a loyal friend in the series as we see him always taking that first step in unsafe situations, just to help his friends out.

With his jokes, his loyalty, and his charisma, Bodhi makes it into the list of the 5 most likable characters.

Martin Starr, who plays Bodhi in Tulsa King, is an actor and producer, who is best known for movies and shows like Spiderman Homecoming (2017), Knocked Up (2007), and Vivant (2023).

5) Stacy Beale

Andrea Savage as Stacy (Image by @tulsaking/Instagram)

Stacy Beale is a member of the Anti-Terrorist Force that is assigned to overthrow Dwight, the mobster. In the series we see her putting her life at risk to stop criminal activities. Although she struggles to balance her personal and professional life, she is still a powerful character. Being an example of bravery and resilience is what brings her character to the list of top five.

The character of Stacy Beale is played by Andrea Savage. She is an American actress, comedian, and even a writer, who has featured in multiple movies and shows including Sleeping With Other People (2015), Look Both Ways (2022), Step Brothers (2008), and I’m Sorry (2017-19).

Get ready for Tulsa King season 2 which is supposed to be released shortly on Paramount+.

