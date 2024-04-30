Where Will Tulsa King Season 2 Be Filmed? Details Explored As Show Moves Location

Taylor Sheridan’s crime drama, Tulsa King, featuring Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Scarlet Rose Stallone, Jay Will, Dana Delany, Tatiana Lia and other stars, is geared up for a second season after its first season was a mega-hit.

Season 2 of Tulsa King, will be filmed in Atlanta and will have the same cast as season 1. The only added cast member will be Frank Grillo, who will play the role of a new villain. The second season will be produced by Eagle Rock Studios, in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross.

Let's delve deep and learn more about the upcoming season of this crime drama.

Where was Tulsa King season 1 filmed?

Tulsa King season one was filmed for nearly six months, in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Bethany, other surrounding areas, and mostly in the downtown Oklahoma City Studios.

Rachael Cannon, the founder of Prairie Surf Studios, the same studio that hosted the first season, said :

"As we continue to grow this industry into something that competes with states like Georgia and California, we can't be disappointed if productions need to go somewhere else to fulfill their financial needs. This was a win for Oklahoma. Full stop."

However, last year, it was confirmed to the Oklahoman newspaper that the second season of this Paramount+ American comedy and crime drama won't return to Oklahoma for filming the next season.

When will Tulsa King season 2 premiere?

This TV series was officially renewed for season 2 in November 2022, soon after the third episode of the first season was aired.

The new season began filming in April 2024, but there's no official premiere date yet by Paramount+. Filming is supposed to be concluded by the end of 2024. and the new season will likely premiere on Paramount + around April.

However, fans are waiting for more updates about the premiere date and the number of episodes in the new season.

Stallone told Newsweek about the effect of the Writers Guild of America strike on season 2 of this show, because of which there was a delay. He said:

"It's definitely affecting work because we can't move forward with a lot of projects, especially 'Tulsa King, but I think it's changed so much that the writers do have a serious gripe. ... They're living in under this cloud of AI (artificial intelligence).

"It's a very terrifying time to be a writer. They work on, like, for our show ('Tulsa King'), eight episodes, and then you're done, and that's it. Like, 'What do I live on for the rest of the year?' sort of a thing. So I understand their plight."

Although production was delayed, everything is in line now, and the premiere dates will be clear once production wraps for this season.

What to expect from Tulsa King season 2?

What to expect in the new season? (Image by Paramount+ Global)

Fans can expect season 2 to answer questions that weren’t answered in season one. The new season will start with fans getting to know about Dwight’s fate and what happens to him after he gets arrested in last season's finale.

The relationship between Stacy and Dwight is also a question that will be answered. Viewers will know if the former lovers will be enemies now or if there's still love left for each other, especially after the recent betrayal.

We could also see new major conflicts and alliances this season, as Chickie will not allow Dwight to put him down in any way and walk away from the family so easily.

Gear up as Tulsa King Season 2 is going to be released shortly on Paramount+.