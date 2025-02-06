5 Margaret Qualley shows and movies to watch if you loved her in The Substance

Margaret Qualley is an American actress who is the daughter of famous actress, Andie MacDowell. Qualley made her debut in the movie Palo Alto and gained further recognition after starring in the series, The Leftovers.

Known for choosing complex roles and committing herself fully to her characters, the young actress has starred in critically acclaimed shows like Maid, which won her various nominations, and movies like Kinds of Kindness, Sanctuary, and more.

Her breakthrough role, however, was in the body horror movie, The Substance, alongside Demi Moore, where she played the younger version of Moore’s aging superstar character and portrayed it with gritty realism and elan. Viewers who liked her performance in the movie can check out the list for her other works.

Sanctuary, Maid, and other shows and movies of Margaret Qualley

1) Maid (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on a memoir by Stephanie Land, this drama miniseries created by Molly Smith, features Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell. The show revolves around a young mother, Alex (Qualley), who gets out of an abusive relationship and struggles to find work while also looking after her daughter.

The series is critically acclaimed and Qualley even garnered an Emmy nomination, a Critics’ Choice nomination, and a Screen Actors Guild nomination among others. Qualley superbly delivers quiet strength and poignant expressions in her portrayal of Alex. Her heartbreaking yet strong performance is a must-watch.

2) Sanctuary (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Margaret Qualley and Christopher Abbott and directed by Zachary Wigon, this dark comedy psychological thriller revolves around a dominatrix Rebecca (Qualley), and her client, who share a final night with each other, as he becomes the CEO of a company.

The movie is tense, emotionally heavy, and uniquely funny as it focusses on Qualley and Abbott’s characters, who engage in powerplay during their last encounter with each other. Qualley gives one of her most unique and strong performances.

3) Kinds of Kindness (Apple TV+)

Still from the movie (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Margaret Qualley, Hunter Schafer, and others, this black comedy drama anthology is the follow-up movie after Poor Things. The film has an anthology structure and tells three distinct stories that are loosely connected.

Each actor portrays a different character in three segments but Qualley takes it up a notch by playing four characters - Vivian, Martha, Ruth, and Rebecca. Two characters are that of identical twins. The actress showcases her depth of talent as she is able to make each role distinct.

4) My Salinger Year (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver and directed by Philippe Falardeau, this drama movie is based on a memoir by Joanna Rakoff, who is played in the movie by Qualley. The film is about an aspiring writer and poet, Joanna, who becomes a literary agent for the reclusive and famous writer, J.D. Salinger.

The movie is touching as it chronicles the journey of a young woman trying to find her identity and place. Even though the movie has Weaver, Qualley is able to infuse her character with empathy and understanding and she steals the show with her nuanced portrayal.

5) Novitiate (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Margaret Betts and starring Margaret Qualley, Melissa Leo and others, this drama movie revolves around a young woman, Cathleen Harris (Qualley), who begins to question her faith as she trains to become a nun. The film has themes of identity and faith, and what role women have within the Church.

Qualley delivers a stellar performance as a young woman who is trying to reconcile her identity as a separate person while being trained to follow the order of the Church. Her sensitive and subtle portrayal of a woman grappling with faith is stellar.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

