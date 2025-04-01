5 reasons to watch Netflix’s Adolescence

Co-created and co-written by Stephen Graham, Adolescence is a British crime drama series that also stars Graham. The miniseries has gained massive critical and commercial acclaim for its portrayal of misogyny, incel culture, and overconsumption of social media, which has led to a rise of male violence against women.

Starring Owen Cooper, the show is about his character, Jamie, who is a 13-year-old schoolboy and has been accused of murdering a girl in his school.

From the single take shots to Graham and Cooper’s acting, the poignant and sensitive show has won the hearts of people worldwide and is an urgent and important show that everyone must see.

Here are five reasons why people who have not yet watched the show must give it a go.

1) An important message

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Adolescence is an important watch because, apart from all the praises for its filmmaking techniques and acting skills, it has an urgent and important message to share with people. The show tackles toxic masculinity in a manner that is unique and poignant.

The show does not take recourse to angry storytelling but gives a heartfelt and deep introspection about how misogyny starts from childhood. While the damage that patriarchy has done and the evils of social media are not new, the show is unique in how it handles the story about young boys being radicalized by overconsumption of toxic incel communities online.

The show also showcases the effect this single act of violence has on the boy, his parents, his schoolmates, and the society at large.

2) Each episode is done in one take

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The series has broken viewership records across the world. Apart from its searing commentary upon the issues of male violence, Adolescence has also broken new ground with how it develops tension and showcases urgency through a single, continuous shot.

Director Philip Barantini does a remarkable job of taking filmmaking to new heights through his technical precision and the impossible task of directing each episode in a continuous take. The actors also deliver in the series and provide the right amount of emotion and sincerity to help make the episode a success.

From the hundreds of crewmen who run around behind the camera to take each shot perfectly to actors and the director doing their jobs brilliantly, the series has shown mastery in storytelling.

3) Owen Cooper’s performance

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The young and talented breakout star from Adolescence, Owen Cooper, has quickly made a name for himself, and rightfully so. The young actor was chosen for his rawness and inexperience in acting and has showcased that through proper training and hard work, a person can become a stellar actor.

The show is what it is because Owen, in the guise of Jamie, delivers a masterfully believable performance, even at his young age and inexperience in front of a camera. Throughout the four episodes, the novice can meet up with the demands of single take shooting, the seriousness of the show’s story, and the embodying of his own emotions.

The third episode proves his acting abilities to the maximum as he expertly juggles between a normal teenager and a rage-filled individual with hatred. Like a veteran, he emotes powerfully and forcefully.

4) Stephen Graham’s acting

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Adolescence is the brain child of celebrated actor, Stephen Graham, who not only brings out a powerful story but also delivers an equally powerful performance as the title character’s heartbroken father.

In the first episode, Graham plays Jamie’s dad, Eddie, who is shocked by the intrusion in his house and the taking away of his son. The scenes inside the police station are heartbreaking as Graham’s character runs from pillar to post, trying to get a sense of how his son is involved and being scared of facing the truth.

But the actor shines in episode 4, where he shows the whole gamut of human emotions and steals each scene with his raw and heartbreaking performance. As a father and a male, Graham’s character embodies the many fears that fathers of young sons must be facing in today’s times.

5) The third episode

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Many people have rightly judged the third episode of Adolescence to be one of the strongest episodes in the show, both from a technical point and that of storytelling. The episode is a traditional two-hander sequence that revolves around two established actors engaging in conversation throughout the whole episode.

However, Erin Doherty and the debutante, Owen Cooper, did a phenomenal job at presenting the episode with all their might. Not only is the third episode of Adolescence wonderfully crafted with its single shot technique, but it is also one of the most important parts of the show as it offers viewers a look inside Jamie’s mind.

The episode showcases how misogyny grows roots and is noted for its fiery power shifts between Owen and Erin’s characters, which will leave a deep impact.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the most important reasons why Adolescence must be watched.

