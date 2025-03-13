5 reveals from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a documentary series that has been created in collaboration between Netflix and Formula One. The high-octane show provides viewers with a candid look at the challenges and pressures that the drivers, management, and owners go through during the Formula One World Championship season.

Ad

Drive to Survive is full of action, thrills, and offers a behind-the-scenes look. Viewers, who are fans of the F1, should definitely give this one a watch. With seven seasons till now, the show has offered its loyal fans a peek inside the highly competitive world of racing and the stakes that lay ahead of the drivers and the teams and owners.

Viewers who enjoy Drive to Survive, can check out the list below for some interesting reveals from the recently released seventh season of the show.

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Charles Leclerc's win, Toto's discussion over Hamilton's departure, and other reveals from Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 7

1) Toto Wolff’s discussion about Lewis Hamilton’s departure for Ferrari

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

During the start of the third episode of Drive to Survive, Toto Wolff has an important discussion with his wife, Susie, over breakfast. The two talk about who is the right heir to lead the team forward after Hamilton’s departure. The moment is candidly shot, but is of prime importance.

Ad

The couple discuss whether George Russell can take the lead, but they think that he has always been under Lewis’ shadow. The two also put forward other names like Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso. Susie finally suggests that Max Verstappen could be a good choice and Toto reveals that he did not go to Max because he had promised Lewis that he would not talk to him. But, because Hamilton has departed, he is free to converse with him.

Ad

The reveal is important as it reflects the cordial but awkward relationship between Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton.

2) Liam Lawson’s breakthrough

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Liam Lawson proved himself to be a promising driver in 2024. In episode 8 of the show, Drive to Survive, the young and passionate driver from New Zealand is followed as he tries to get a seat.

Ad

Lawson started out as a reserve driver for Red Bull and RB but his luck was about to change soon. He is soon called to the track at Silverstone to showcase his talent. The young driver even mentioned that as a reserve driver, it often gets difficult to maintain the physical training that they have undergone as they can go months without driving.

However, the show is known for revealing the behind-the-scenes hard work put in by the F1 drivers and it showcases how Lawson never gives up. The young driver is given the opportunity by the RB team to replace Daniel Ricciardo in the final few races of the season. Lawson’s happiness is candidly shown as he reveals that he called his father after a long time and was surprised to see him emotional.

Ad

3) Flavio Briatore’s comeback

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

One of the most celebrated and veteran personalities from the world of racing, Flavio Briatore makes a comeback in this season of Drive to Survive. His charismatic personality has been happily captured by the production team this season.

Ad

With Guenther Steiner and Daniel Ricciardo's absence from the show, Briatore’s return was a huge comeback. Especially, since the Italian legend was last seen in F1 2009. Briatore is not only responsible for making Michael Schumacher famous, but he also overhauled the Benetton team into a championship squad.

He enters the show as Renault hires him to oversee their management shake-ups. Briatore begins to take critical decisions with a stern attitude and removes Esteban Ocon. He even criticizes Ocon in one of the episodes and reveals that he did not like Ocon’s brattish behavior. He even keeps a close eye on Jack Doohan and showcases his fondness for Franco Colapinto instead. His presence this season is interesting and explosive.

Ad

4) Charles Leclerc’s win

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Every season of Drive to Survive has covered Charles Leclerc and his ongoing mission of winning at his home, Monaco’s Grand Prix. However, that dream comes true this season. The celebrated driver got a pole position in the qualifying race this year and the show’s production team was ready to cover the event. Producer Hutchings even mentioned that Leclerc’s story was something that they always wanted to tell. But they could only do it if the Monegasque driver got successful.

Ad

The season is special as it follows Leclerc, the night before his historic win, and even gives the audience an inside look into his mindset before the race and his home. Hutchings comments that Leclerc was open about the filming and stated that his only competition is with himself.

5) The show could not cover F1 2024 extensively

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

As the show, Drive to Survive, has a limited run-time and episodes, it could not follow in detail some of the major stories that came out of the championship last year. But the show does allude to it as it is an important part of the drivers, management, and the owners’ life.

Ad

Some instances include the story about Franco Colapinto’s availability and how various teams wanted him. Carlos Sainz’s appendicitis episode is also mentioned, but the show does not go into details. Other big stories that were glanced over were those about the racing rules coming in 2024, and what is permissible, after the fight for the title between Verstappen and Norris. Oliver Bearman’s debut race and his career details at Ferrari were also briefly explored.

Ad

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and have a look at some of the major incidents that happened during this season of Drive to Survive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback