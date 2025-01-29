5 Taylor Kitsch performances to watch if you loved him in American Primeval

Netflix's American Primeval is a television series created and written by Mark L. Smith, and directed by Peter Berg. It is a story about the birth of the American West set in 1857, revolving around the Mountain Meadows Massacre.

Released on January 9, 2025, this show is a fictionalized dramatization of the violent collision of culture, religion, and community. The series focuses on the Utah War, following the conflict between Mormon pioneers and the U.S. government in the 1850s. Taylor Kitsch plays Isaac Reed, a skilled mountain man who is raised by the Shoshone tribe and deals with the loss of his wife and son.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching American Primeval should check out these titles on the list that boast equally moving narratives.

Lone Survivor, John Carter and five other shows to watch out for Taylor Kitsch's performance

1) Lone Survivor (2013)

Navy Seal team set out on a mission to capture or kill a notorious Taliban leader (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Lone Survivor, Taylor Kitsch plays Michael Murphy, a Navy SEAL. Kitsch's performance captures the courage and friendship of soldiers under immense pressure.

Based on the 2007 book of the same name by author Marcus Luttrell and Patrick Robinson, this film is directed by Peter Berg. It tells the story of four Navy SEAL soldiers who are on a covert mission to neutralize a terrorist threat during the war in Afghanistan.

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video.

2) Waco (2018)

In Waco, Taylor Kitsch essays the role of David Koresh, a leader of a religious sect, the Branch Davidians. It is based on two biographies—A Place Called Waco, by David Thibodeau, and Stalling for Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator written by the FBI's special agent Gary Noesner.

Waco focuses on the 1993 standoff between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the religious community near Waco in Texas.

This miniseries covers the 51-day raid that led to many casualties. It investigates the tragedy before and during the standoff, from a variety of viewpoints of the people associated with the two sides of the dispute.

Where to watch - Waco can be streamed on Paramount Plus and Apple TV+.

3) John Carter (2012)

Like American Primeval, Taylor Kitsch takes on the titular role and indulges in intense battles in this sci-fi film John Carter. Based on A Princess of Mars novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs, the film by Andrew Stanton puts forth a story of how a Civil War Veteran, John Carter, mysteriously wakes up on the surface of Mars and the adventure that follows this.

The film's interplanetary portrayal makes it exciting to watch. The Martian landscape gives viewers a breathtaking experience.

Where to watch - Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

4) Savages (2012)

Kitsch plays Chon, a former Navy SEAL in Savages (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Savages, Taylor Kitsch plays the lead as John "Chon" McAllister Jr., a former Navy SEAL. This thriller is directed by Oliver Stone and is based on Don Winslow's novel of the same name. Combining action and drama, this is a tale about how two best friends grow marijuana and smuggle the seeds of the plant out of Afghanistan.

They both become wealthy and develop a large customer base, which attracts the attention of Mexican drug cartels who make them a very profitable offer. They are in a dilemma about working with the cartel, but the cartel won't take no for an answer, creating a intriguing storyline for the fans to watch.

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Terminal List (2022)

Kitsch stars as Ben Edwards, a former Navy SEAL in The Terminal List (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by David DiGilio, The Terminal List is based on Jack Carr's 2018 novel of the same name. It tells the narrative of a Navy SEAL, James Reece (Chris Pratt), who wants to avenge the murder of his family. Starring alongside Pratt, Taylor Kitsch portrays Ben Edwards, a CIA Ground Branch operative and a former Navy SEAL who used to be Reece's teammate.

The show has a star-studded cast that includes Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn. The series reigned the No. 1 show on Amazon Prime's Top 10 list within two weeks of its premiere in 1 July 2022.

Where to watch- Amazon Prime Video.

With a mix of action and drama, Taylor Kitsch delivers a stellar performance in the movies and shows listed above.

