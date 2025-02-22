6 best Mythic Quest episodes to watch if you're feeling low

Created by Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney, Mythic Quest, is a comedy series that revolves around a fictional video game studio, where a team creates the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, known as Mythic Quest.

The show investigates the personal and professional dynamics between these game developers and how they create worlds, build heroes, and create legendary battles while encountering various challenges in the gaming arena.

Starring Charlotte Nicdao, Rob McElhenney, Jessie Ennis, and others, the show has a unique premise. Its fourth season premiered on January 29, 2025, on Apple TV+, and its companion series, Side Quest, will release on March 26, 2025. Viewers who enjoyed the show can check the list below for some of its best episodes to watch while feeling low.

Backstory, Permadeath, and other episodes of Mythic Quest

1) Quarantine

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 1, episode 10 of Mythic Quest, the episode was filmed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode takes place as a Zoom meeting and the episode is simple yet beautiful. The episode highlights the difficult period during the pandemic and the strength of human friendship to stay connected despite trying times.

The episode has shots of a Rube Goldberg-style experiment that plays out beautifully over the Zoom windows and Ian goes to Poppy’s house to hug her, despite the threat of contracting the disease.

2) Backstory

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 2, episode 6 of Mythic Quest, the show delves into the life of C.W. Longbottom and his backstory. It is a period piece one-off episode and shows how Longbottom began as a copywriter in Los Angeles in the 1970s and released his first novel to instant fame with the help of writer Isaac Asimov.

The episode is delightful and sentimental and tells the struggles of Longbottom as he loses out on his love and is scared of making a name in the world of publishing.

3) Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 3, episode 10 of Mythic Quest, Ian and Poppy’s growth as characters and colleagues is shown as in the previous episodes, they both were fighting after starting a company. However, in this episode, they try to reach a point where both can meet.

There is a beautiful reunion scene, and their chemistry is stunning. The best part is Ian’s heartfelt and touching speech. The episode helped the two lead characters build and reflect.

4) Permadeath

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 1, episode 7 of Mythic Quest, the fun-filled episode shows Poppy ready to leave Mythic Quest and go along with Ian’s plans. The two also share wonderful chemistry in the episode. But the episode shined when it focused on the gaming elements.

Ian fought with a gamer who hacked the Masked Man, who was ultimately his son and streamer, Brendan, or Pootie Shoe. The episode is light-hearted as it is immersed in the game and sees David, Jo, and the other cast having lots of fun.

5) Sarian

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 3, episode 7 of Mythic Quest, viewers get to see a standalone flashback episode about the childhoods of Ian and Poppy. The flashback starts when they both are lonely and sad, up to the moment they meet each other.

The episode is therefore beautiful and heartfelt. While Ian is shown to be a social recluse, Poppy is lonely because everyone around her makes her feel different. It is only when Poppy found the game Ian had made after his mother, that the two connect.

6) A Dark Quiet Death

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

In season 1, episode 5 of Mythic Quest, viewers get another standalone flashback episode, which is truly beautiful and haunting. The episode follows two new characters, Doc and Beans, who meet, fall for each other, and create a video game together.

The episode is set 25 years before the events of the show and is like a movie. The sad part is that Doc sold out his share of the game as it got famous and the two closed their personal and professional relationships. The episode set the tone for the show.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and look at some of the most heartfelt episodes of the show.

