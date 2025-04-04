6 best Peter Serafinowicz shows and movies

Peter Serafinowicz is a British actor, comedian, and director. The actor is known for his extensive acting and voice credits. He has lent his voice to Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, where he played the role of Darth Maul. He has also given voice in movies like Sing.

The actor was born in Liverpool and has also written and starred in comedy shows like Look Around You and The Peter Serafinowicz Show, the latter of which was nominated at the BAFTAs. He has also given voice in South Park and The Simpsons and has acted in The Tick, Spy, John Wick: Chapter 2, and other movies and shows.

The actor went viral in 2016 for his political satire videos, where he dubbed over videos of Donald Trump and spoke in a Cockney and a posh English accent. The actor will be seen most recently in the reality show Million Dollar Secret and will play the host. Here are some of the actors’ work in shows and movies.

The Tick, Spy, and 4 other movies and shows of Peter Serafinowicz

1) The Peter Serafinowicz Show

Still from the show (Image via Youtube/Absolute Jokes)

Written by and starring Peter Serafinowicz, this British sketch comedy show has a mixture of sketches and parodies of British television. Peter and other actors, like Catherine Shephard, Paul Putner, and others do impressions of notable TV personalities.

For example, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is parodied into Heads or Tails and copies the mannerisms of Chris Tarrant. The show highlights Peter's comedic talents and showcases his writing abilities.

2) The Tick

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Peter Serafinowicz, Valorie Curry, and others, this action-adventure and comedy series is based on a comic book character by Ben Edlund. The show focuses on the superhero Tick (Peter), who tries to keep a city clean of crime and corruption.

However, he befriends a mild-mannered young man called Arthur, who becomes his sidekick, and the two find out that a long-dead supervillain is back to control the city’s underworld. Peter plays the title role in the series and embodies the mix of comedy and action of his character.

3) Sing

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Garth Jennings and starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Peter Serafinowicz, and others, this animated jukebox musical comedy has anthropomorphic animals and focuses on Buster Moon, who is a koala trying to save his struggling theater from foreclosure.

He tries to stage a singing competition so that his theater is saved, but the competition leads to chaos and interferes in the personal lives of the contestants. The movie was a success, and Peter voices the character of Big Daddy.

4) Parks and Recreation

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur and starring Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Peter Serafinowicz, and others, this political satire and mockumentary is a cult classic and a highly influential sitcom. The show focuses on Leslie Knope (Poehler), who is a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks department of a fictional town in Indiana.

The show focuses on themes like bureaucratic red-tapism, local town politics, and urban planning. The show has received multiple awards and nominations and has been praised for its writing and plot. Peter plays the role of Edgar Covington and ably shows his mastery for comic roles.

5) Guardians of the Galaxy

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by James Gunn and based on the Marvel Comics superhero team, this superhero movie stars Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Peter Serafinowicz, and others. The movie is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and focuses on a group of extraterrestrial criminals who must save the universe from the hands of a villain called Ronan the Accuser, who has a powerful orb.

The movie was a smash hit and was a critical and commercial success. The film was appreciated for its humor, visuals, and action scenes. Peter plays the role of Garthan Saal in the movie, who is a member of the Nova Corps and tries to bravely stop Ronan from destroying the universe. Peter showcases his acting prowess in a role that shifts from comedy and focuses on action and is more serious in nature.

6) Spy

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Peter Serafinowicz, and others, this spy action-comedy movie is directed by Paul Feig and focuses on a quirky secret agent, Susan (McCarthy), who must trace a stolen portable nuclear device.

The movie was a commercial success and and was noted for McCarthy’s comedy, the direction, and the overall humor in the movie. Peter plays the role of Aldo in the movie, who is a dashing Italian agent. Peter once again showcases his comedy mettle, and the movie is a must-watch.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the actor’s works on TV and screen.

