Who did Kim Delaney play in NYPD Blue? Actress arrested on suspicion of felony assault

On March 29, actress Kim Delaney, who portrayed Detective Diane Russell on NYPD Blue from 1995 to 2003, and her partner James Morgan were taken into custody in Southern California on suspicion of domestic abuse.

Ad

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's inmate information website states that the 63-year-old actress was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 29. TMZ first reported on March 30 that, according to the law enforcement officials, Kim Delaney had been arrested at her home in Los Angeles.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kim Delaney played the fictional character of Diane Russell in NYPD Blue for eight years. Delaney joined the show as a recurring character in season 2 and as a prominent character from seasons 3 through 8. She returned as a recurring character in seasons 10 and 11.

NYPD Blue's Kim Delaney arrested on several charges

Russell made his debut at the end of the second season of NYPD Blue. In the show, Diane Russell had a personal relationship with Bobby Simone while working a case together, but it became tricky when she switched to the 15th squad and they started working together.

Ad

As per LA Times’ May 7, 2001, report, in a four-episode story arc, she was supposed to be Bobby Simone's love interest. She was a former vice cop with undercover experience.

In addition to her years of working undercover, Russell's problematic family and her experience as a talented investigator led to her developing a drinking problem and other emotional problems.

At the beginning of the show, Simone was still grieving the loss of his wife to cancer. He wasn't prepared to fall in love once more, but he eventually did. She was a tough person with an inexplicable unwillingness to commit, and she was an alcoholic.

Ad

Ad

Her alcoholism was a major factor in Bobby's breakup with her. Nevertheless, they re-established their personal relationship after she sought treatment and gave up alcohol.

Russell's family problems were a key plot point throughout the series, and they came to a head when her mother shot and killed her father, who had s*xually abused Russell as a child and had been emotionally and physically violent to Russell's mother and brother.

Ad

At one point in the show, Russell miscarried the child he and Simone conceived as their bond grew stronger. The couple was married a few months later, but Simone died shortly after from complications related to his transplant after developing a cardiac condition.

Following her return to work, Russell briefly dated Danny Sorenson, Simone's replacement. She took a leave of absence to resolve her own problems after the romance ended.

She was assigned to the department's Special Victims s*x crimes squad upon her return to service. However, later, in 2003, she quit the show.

Ad

Ad

Nevertheless, Kim Delaney was recently arrested for alleged assault with a deadly weapon. The same report from TMZ stated that James Morgan, her partner, was also taken into custody after an alleged "heated argument that turned physical."

After deputies conducted an initial investigation, Morgan was taken into custody on a reported violence charge.

Authorities have said that the incident is still being investigated. According to the same source, the arrest happened after paramedics arrived on the scene to assess any possible injuries.

Ad

Morgan was initially charged with alleged misdemeanor domestic violence, although TMZ first reported the accusation as alleged felony assault, which is likely to inflict serious bodily injury.

On the other hand, as reported by People Magazine on the same day, according to the station, Morgan and Kim Delaney were still being held as of March 30.

Meanwhile, representatives for Kim Delaney were contacted by USA TODAY for comment, however, they haven't heard back from them as of yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback