6 things to remember before you start watching The Recruit season 2

The Recruit is a spy thriller series that revolves around Owen Hendricks, a CIA lawyer, who becomes involved in a controversy when he tries to help a CIA asset who has dangerous information about the agency. Starring Noah Centineo as the protagonist, the series also features Laura Haddock, Fivel Stewart, Maddie Hasson, and Aarti Mann, among others.

The show is full of action, thrills, and espionage and has a rating of 7.4 on IMDb for the first installment. The second season premiered on January 30 2025, on Netflix. For the viewers who haven't watched it yet, let's take a look at six important points to remember from season 1.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for season 1 of the series.

Owen's past, his relationship with Hannah, and other things to remember before watching the new season of The Recruit

1) Owen gets embroiled in a controversy

Noah Centineo (Image via Netflix)

In The Recruit season 1, Owen Hendricks starts working as a CIA lawyer. After landing this job, he comes across a suspicious letter by a woman named Max, who knows classified information about the CIA. He decides to get her released from jail and find out more about her letter. But he gets involved in a conspiracy.

Owen learns that the Hannah is a former CIA asset who will expose the nature of her relationship with the agency and all its secrets, if her name is not cleared. Owen agrees to help Hannah, who fears that her life is in danger, and gets into a chaotic mission.

2) The relationship between Owen and Hannah

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Recruit showcases that Owen was in a romantic relationship with Hannah before they called it quits due to Owen’s self-sabotaging behavior. While Owen sees Amelia and has a complicated relationship with Max, he continues to have feelings for Hannah.

Even Hannah seems to be always drawn to Owen and helps him out in his times of need, even though she is dating another guy, named Jeff. She even goes all the way to Geneva when Owen and Max get into trouble.

3) Max reveals her handler

Owen, the protagonist of The Recruit (Image via Netflix)

In The Recruit, Owen needs to know who was Max’s handler earlier in order to investigate her case further. He tries to get this knowledge from Max, who initially hesitates. But during a pivotal moment, she confesses that her handler’s name was Not Bob.

Not Bob is a revered person in the CIA and is now the chief of staff for the President of the US. Not Bob furiously protects his identity and now that Owen knows this information, it will bring a new layer in the new season.

4) Max has a daughter

Maddie Hasson as Nichka Lashin aka Karolina (Image via Netflix)

When Owen and Max arrive in Geneva in The Recruit season 1, the protagonist is approached by a young girl called Marta. Owen feels that there is more to the girl than she shows and it is revealed that she is Karolina, Max’s daughter. While Max thinks that her daughter had died young, Karolina actually survived.

She is now a Russian spy and goes by the name of Nichka and her entry in the series complicates Max’s character and adds a new dimension to her as she used to grieve for her child. In the new season, it remains to be seen how Karolina’s character will interact with Max and what she does to her.

5) Owen’s past

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

The Recruit highlights Owen’s past where it is shown that his father died in the line of duty when Owen was just 12 years old and how it created a huge impact on his life. Growing up, Hannah decided to do a job in the corporate world, while Owen decided to enter the CIA because he wanted to do something similar to what his dad did.

But after getting embroiled in an adventure with Max and unwittingly killing a Russian spy in Geneva, he realizes that he does not want to be surrounded by death and danger. Owen confesses to Hannah during the season 1 finale that he will leave his job.

6) The cliffhanger

Max and Owen (Image via Netflix)

Before Owen finalizes his decision about leaving the CIA in The Recruit season 1, he and Max are kidnapped by Karolina, who then shoots her mother. Max is shocked to know that her daughter is alive but after getting shot by her, it becomes unclear if Max has survived or died.

The finale ends on a cliffhanger and that makes it all the more interesting for season 2. The new installment will not only have to resolve the mystery of Max’s supposed death but will also look at Owen’s uncertain future.

Watch The Recruit season 2 currently streaming on Netflix.

