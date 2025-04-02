7 best Ellen Pompeo performances to watch if you liked her in Good American Family

In Good American Family (2025), Kristine (Ellen Pompeo) and Michael (Mark Duplass) adopt Natalia Grace (Imogen Faith Read), an eight-year-old with dwarfism. But things aren't what they seem. Who is Natalia Grace? What is her real age? And what does it take for the Barnetts to be a good American family?

Based on chilling true events in Ukranian-American Natalia Grace's life, the show is told from the characters' distorted points of view, creating a sense of unease and mystery. Good American Family is slated to have eight episodes under Ellen Pompeo's Calamity Jane productions.

Fans of Pompeo's captivating performance in Good American Family can also check out her roles across movies and TV shows!

Exploring Ellen Pompeo's iconic roles on screen

1) Grey's Anatomy (2005-)

Ellen Pompeo's name is synonymous with her incredible breadth of work as Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. In its ongoing 21-season run, Meredith goes from a surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital (later renamed Grey+Sloan Memorial) to an attending surgeon.

The drama showcases Pompeo's ability to portray emotional depth and complexities with nuance, whether in her iconic friendship with Dr. Cristina Yang, her career in a high-stakes environment, or her love story with Dr. Derek Shepherd.

She is the show's lighthouse, with appearances in over 400 episodes and counting. Good American Family fans will see a lot more of Pompeo here!

Where to watch: Hulu

2) Moonlight Mile (2002)

Pompeo as Bertie Knox (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Ellen Pompeo plays Berti Knox, a post office worker whose boyfriend is in the Vietnam War. Joe Nast (Jake Gyllenhaal) is still reeling from his fiancée Diana's murder. When the two meet at the post office, they bond romantically over the grief of losing their respective partners.

Pompeo's understated performance is a highlight of this movie about love, grief, and starting over. Fans related to her grief and understood her motivations. Watch out for her delicate expressions during the Moonlight Mile dance scene!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3) Catch Me If You Can (2002)

This Steven Spielberg movie is an epic cat-and-mouse tale of a con man named Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) whose scams grow progressively bolder, resulting in FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) nipping at his heels.

Ellen Pompeo plays the minor role of Marci, a naive flight attendant in this crime comedy. This is one of her first roles, and she delivers a memorable performance, with her iconic quote "Are you my deadhead?" referring to Frank riding for free on the flight.

Where to watch: Paramount+

4) Old School (2003)

When Mitch Martin (Luke Wilson) discovers his wife's infidelity, he leaves her to reminisce about his youth. Along with his friends, Frank (Will Ferrell) and Bernard (Vince Vaughn), he moves into a college town and starts a frat house to party his life away. As expected, mayhem ensues in this 2000s comedy.

Ellen Pompeo plays Mitch's crush, Nicole. While she is a minor supporting role, Nicole is the voice of reason amidst the raucous party life Mitch leads. Her performance is relatable and sweet, and leaves fans wanting more.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) In The Weeds (2000)

Official movie poster of In The Weeds (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Chaos reigns in a New York City restaurant run by an odd set of staff with a lot to say. Ellen Pompeo plays Martha, a funny waitress on the first day of her job, in this relatable workplace dramedy where nothing goes to plan. It is up to Adam (Joshua) and Chloe (Molly Ringwald) to tide over rush-hour guests.

Fans will enjoy this light-hearted movie for Pompeo's memorable role and its turn-of-the-millennium charm.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

6) Daredevil (2003)

Ellen Pompeo plays Karen Page, the office manager in Marvel's Daredevil, a tale about Matt Murdoch (Ben Affleck), a blind lawyer who fights crime and makes an enemy in Kingpin (Michael Clark Duncan).

While the movie received tepid responses, it gave Pompeo the stage to showcase her acting prowess. Her role in a big production put her on the precipice, just a couple of years before she got cast as Meredith in Grey's Anatomy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

7) A cameo in F.R.I.E.N.D.S (2004)

Many fans might not know this, but in season 10 episode 11 of the hit sitcom, Ellen Pompeo plays Missy Goldberg at Ross (David Schwimmer) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) college reunion. She is the girl they both had a crush on way back then, and Ross spends the episode trying to ask her out.

While it is just a cameo, Pompeo gets a ton of laughs for her portrayal of Missy. She is witty and memorable, even if she's in just a couple of scenes.

Where to watch: HBO

Fans can also catch Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy's spin-off Station-19!

