7 shows to watch if you liked The Recruit season 2

In the spy thriller The Recruit, Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, who becomes embroiled in perilous international disputes as an asset attempts to reveal the agency affiliations.

The series first debuted on December 16, 2022. The second season premiered on January 30, 2025.

Owen is pushed even harder in season 2 of The Recruit after barely surviving in the first season finale. As he tries to establish his value as a CIA operative, the pressure mounts over the course of the show.

His top concern is the rescue of Nan Hee (Sanghee Lee), the wife of Korean NIS agent Jang Kyun (Teo Yoo). She was kidnapped by the Yakuza after using marked bitcoin for bribery connected to non-governmental organizations. As the season comes to an end, the odds seem to be against him.

For viewers who loved season 2 of The Recruit, here is a list of seven shows that share similar themes of danger and mystery.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

The Diplomat, Bodyguard, and 5 other shows to watch if you liked The Recruit season 2

1) The Diplomat (2023)

The Diplomat (Image via Netflix)

The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler, the recently appointed American ambassador to the UK, as she builds strategic partnerships, settles into her new role in the spotlight, and assists in defusing a global catastrophe. She also oversees her failing marriage to Hal Wyler, a fellow career diplomat.

In The Diplomat, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) balances her troubled marriage and a Middle Eastern crisis, which reflect the personal and professional challenges Owen faces alongside global conflicts in The Recruit.

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock

2) The Night Manager (2016)

A still from The Night Manager (Image via Prime Video)

David Farr's adaptation of John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name served as the basis for the spy thriller miniseries The Night Manager.

It tells the tale of Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who now works as a night porter in a hotel. He is enlisted by intelligence services to spy on Richard Roper, a businessman who is thought to have engaged in illicit arms dealings.

In a way, Pine fakes his intention when he tries to act like a criminal in an attempt to be in Roper's close circle. He leads a double life where danger is always threatening his cover and relationships with people.

Pine sets up a dramatic situation similar to Owen's undercover work in The Recruit when he risks his life to expose the arms dealer.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard (Image via Netflix)

In the show, war veteran David Budd joins London's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit as a police sergeant after stopping a terrorist attack. He is assigned to protect Home Secretary Julia Montague, a vicious politician who advocates for further monitoring, but he battles his duty, PTSD, and strong disapproval of her views.

The series earned multiple nominations, including Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes and Outstanding Drama Series at the 71st Emmys.

Like Owen Hendricks, David Budd finds himself caught between duty and personal convictions, confronting dangerous conspiracies while protecting powerful figures.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) The Night Agent (2023)

The Night Agent (Image via Netflix)

Based on Matthew Quirk's book, Shawn Ryan's The Night Agent premiered to become an instant hit and ranked third on the Netflix premieres in four days. Renewed within a week, its second season premiered on January 23, 2025.

In an effort to save the nation, FBI agent Peter Sutherland tracks down a traitor in the U.S. government. He also protects Rose Larkin, a former CEO of a software company, from the people who killed her aunt and uncle.

Like The Recruit maintains its fast pace as Owen hunts dangerous enemies, FBI agent Peter uncovers a government mole while protecting Rose, leading to a thrilling chase on The Night Agent.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Reacher (2022)

A still from Reacher (Image via Prime Video)

In the Nick Santora-led action-crime series Reacher, Alan Ritchson plays Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army major with exceptional power and talent. The show, which is based on Lee Child's novels, follows Reacher as he travels and battles hostile foes.

Season 3 of the series is scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2025.

Reacher employs his military prowess to outwit and defeat adversaries while uncovering a plot, much like the missions in The Recruit.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Jack Ryan (2018)

Jack Ryan (Image via Prime Video)

The series is created based on characters from Tom Clancy's fictional 'Ryanverse.' The political action thriller Jack Ryan follows the story of a CIA analyst, Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski. Jack is a CIA analyst, and he often finds himself being sent on missions involving political unrest and international terrorism.

His role grows throughout the course of the series, eventually bringing him to the position of acting deputy director at the CIA, where he must contend with progressively more intricate and perilous challenges.

As both lead CIA operatives deal with perilous international conflicts, Jack Ryan shares The Recruit's tremendous spy action and multi-layered personalities.

Where to watch: Prime Video

7) Slow Horses (2022)

Slow Horses (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses is a spy thriller television series based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels. MI5 rejects, sometimes referred to as "slow horses," are posted to Slough House when they do a duty poorly, but not poorly enough to be sacked.

Jackson Lamb, their angry boss, expects them to depart out of irritation, so they undertake regular, boring tasks. The sluggish horses are then pulled into important investigations that pose a threat to Britain in spite of the tedium.

Fans who appreciate The Recruit's blend of humor and danger will find the dark humor and flawed characters in Slow Horses appealing.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Viewers can watch all six episodes of The Recruit season 2 on Netflix.

