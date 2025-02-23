8 shows to watch if you liked Common Side Effects

Released in 2024, Common Side Effects was created by Joseph Bennett & Steve Helyan, and stars Charlie Bushnell, Elsie Fisher, and Tim Heidecker. It is an animated dark comedy that blends conspiracy, science fiction, and satire.

The story follows Marshall Cuso and his former high school lab partner, as they stumble upon a hidden pharma company conspiracy involving a rare, disease-curing mushroom.

As they unravel this mystery, they must evade powerful organizations intent on keeping the truth buried. The show’s mix of sharp humor, thrill, and social commentary makes it a unique watch.

If you loved its blend of suspense and absurdity, here are eight other shows that you should check out.

1) Scavengers Reign (2023)

A visually stunning animated sci-fi series, Scavengers Reign follows survivors of a spaceship crash stranded on a bizarre alien planet.

As they struggle for survival, they encounter strange creatures and mind-bending natural phenomena. Directed by Joseph Bennett, and Charles Huettner the series stars Sunita Mani, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Stephenson.

Like Common Side Effects, this series offers an immersive world, blending high-stakes survival with an eerie, mysterious atmosphere. Fans of deep, philosophical storytelling and breathtaking animation will love Scavengers Reign.

The show is available to be streamed on Netflix and HBO Max.

2) Inside Job (2021-2022)

This show is a hilarious satire of government cover-ups directed by Shion Takeuchi. Inside Job follows a dysfunctional group working at Cognito Inc., a secret organization controlling the world’s conspiracies.

Like Common Side Effects, it blends dark humor with sharp critiques of power structures, making it a must-watch for fans of conspiracy-driven comedy.

The show is available to be streamed on Netflix.

3) The Midnight Gospel (2020)

(Image Via Netflix)

Released in 2020 and directed by Pendleton Ward, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels through surreal worlds interviewing beings from different realities about deep philosophical topics.

With a mix of eyecatching visuals and thought-provoking conversations, The Midnight Gospel shares Common Side Effects’ unique blend of humor, existential themes, and stunning animation.

The show is available to be streamed on Netflix.

4) Pantheon (2022)

(Image Via Netflix)

This is a sci-fi drama directed by Micah Gunnell. The show explores the theme of digital immortality. Pantheon follows a teenage girl who discovers her late father’s consciousness has been uploaded to the cloud.

This thought-provoking show examines the ethics of technology, making it a great match for fans who enjoyed Common Side Effects’ exploration of pharmaceutical conspiracies.

The show is available to be streamed on Netflix.

5) Fringe (2008-2013)

(Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

A blend of sci-fi and detective thriller, Fringe follows an FBI division investigating strange scientific phenomena.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto OrciIts, the show's mix of bizarre cases, corporate secrets, and government conspiracies makes it an excellent pick for fans who love the mystery of Common Side Effects.

The show is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Utopia (2020)

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Utopia is a show directed by Gillian Flynn and stars John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane. It revolves around a group of comic book fans who discover that a graphic novel predicts real-world pandemics and disasters.

As they are hunted by a shadowy organization, they uncover dark secrets about biological warfare and government corruption—similar themes explored in Common Side Effects.

The show is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

7) The X-Files (1993-2018)

The X Files cast (Image Source: Getty)

The legendary sci-fi mystery series The X-Files is directed by Chris Carter and casts David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson and Mitch Pileggi. The show follows FBI agents Mulder and Scully as they investigate paranormal and government conspiracy cases.

With its blend of eerie storytelling, suspense, and humor, this show is a perfect choice for Common Side Effects fans who enjoy unraveling secrets in a shadowy world.

The show is available to be streamed on Disney+ and hulu.

8) Rick and Morty (2013-Present)

Image via Netflix

For those who love dark humor, absurd adventures, and deep sci-fi concepts, Rick and Morty delivers on all fronts. The show is directed by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, it follows the chaotic escapades of Rick Sanchez, a brilliant but nihilistic scientist, and his grandson Morty.

Like Common Side Effects, it blends satire, conspiracy, and existential themes, making it a wild and thought-provoking ride.

The show is available to be streamed on Netflix.

For the fans who liked Common Side Effects these shows will keep them entertained as they offer similar thrills and thought-provoking storytelling.

