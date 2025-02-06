Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is based on Joanne Fluke’s book Blueberry Muffin Murder. In this Hallmark project, Hannah Swenson navigates a murder investigation laced with romance and suspense. The 11th installment of Hallmark Mystery’s Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, will premiere on HMM on February 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET.

The HMC movie stars Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, and Gabriel Hogan, among others. Hallmark describes this film as:

"Hannah's favorite reality show takes over The Cookie Jar. When the producer is found dead, Hannah and Norman team up to track down the killer. Chad invites Hannah to court."

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery: Plot

Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery revolves around Hannah's bakery's transformation into a thriving set for a reality television cooking show. However, the exhilaration fades quickly as the show's producer Connie Mac is murdered. This discovery sets the stage for another thrilling mystery that only Hannah and her charming detective partner, Norman, can solve.

As Hannah and Norman dig deeper into the case, they uncover a plethora of evidence that heightens the plot. Hannah's budding romance with Norman and her lingering feelings for Chad contribute to the case's complexity. The conflict between Hannah's personal and professional lives adds an intriguing dimension of suspense to the plot.

Where to watch Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery?

In the cherished Hallmark Mysteries series, this new episode is sure to be another smash by fusing romantic moments with exciting twists. Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery will premiere on February 6, 2025, on Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark+. It can also be streamed on Peacock.

Who stars in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery?

1) Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen

A still of ) Alison Sweeney (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards)

48-year-old American actress Alison Sweeney made her debut in the industry after landing her role as Samantha Brady on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives (1965-2022).

Alison has appeared in the cast of several movies and TV shows, including Second Chances (2013), Christmas At Holly Lodge (2017), the ABC sitcom Family Man (1980), and many more.

Alison Sweeney reprises the lead role of Hannah Swensen in Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. The plot of this Hallmark project revolves around Hannah's quest to discover the truth surrounding the murder of the reality show's producer.

2) Victor Webster as Chad Norton

Canadian actor Victor Webster has appeared in multiple films and TV shows, including Sex and the City (2003), Melrose Place (2009-10), Criminal Minds (2010), Mutant X (2001-04), and many more.

In Reality Bites: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Webster stars as Chad Norton. As per Hallmark, Chad is a prosecuting attorney who helps Hannah with her investigation revolving around the murder of a reality show producer. In the previous film, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Chad and Hannah had noticeable chemistry, which might turn into romance in this upcoming film.

3) Gabriel Hogan as Norman Rhodes

51-year-old Canadian actor Gabriel Hogan is known for his role as Peter Morris in the TV series Heartland (2015). Hogan has previously appeared in movies and TV shows like Moving Day (2012), Blue City Slammers (2004), Tacoma FD (2019-23), Condor (2018), and many more.

Gabriel Hogan reprises his role as Norman Rhodes in the Hallmark Mystery film. As per Hallmark, Norman collaborates with Hannah to investigate the murder of the reality show producer.

Other cast members

Tess Atkins as Michelle Swensen

Barbara Niven as Delores Swensen

Daylin Willis as Lonny Murphy

