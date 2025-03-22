“811 chose me”—Aisha Hinds opens up on directing 9-1-1’s latest episode 

Aisha Hinds, who plays Henrietta Wilson in 9-1-1, recently talked about her experience of directing episode 11 in season 8. Titled Holy Mother of God, the episode aired on March 20, 2025. In an interview with ScreenRant on March 21, 2025, Hinds shared:

"You know what? I can't even say that I chose 811. 811 chose me. I was just in the pool of directors for the season, and they assign you where they see fit. But I was so grateful that 811 chose me, and I was grateful for the storylines that I got to unpack and peel back."

She explained how she had no say in which episode of 9-1-1 she'd direct but felt grateful that it was this particular one. She expressed how the storyline allowed her to dive into the emotional depth of the characters, particularly Bobby's journey with his family and Buck’s ongoing struggles. Hinds said:

"I was really excited about doing the location scouts and looking for the church... and Pete, who plays Bobby, was so wonderful... it was wonderful to watch him and the nuanced responses that he has to Ann."

For the unversed, episode 11 saw Station 118 responding to a mega-church emergency where carbon monoxide poisoning affected numerous churchgoers. Bobby reconnected with his estranged mother, Ann, during the crisis. Buck struggled with Eddie’s absence, moving into Eddie’s house but feeling the emotional void. He tried to connect with Ravi but failed to do so.

Later, Buck slept with his ex, Tommy. The next morning, Tommy hinted at Buck’s unresolved feelings for Eddie. Buck denied it during a conversation with Maddie, though it was clear that he was struggling with loneliness.

Aisha Hinds speaks about her directorial debut with 9-1-1

Aisha Hinds in 9-1-1 (Image via Getty)

During the latest interview, Aisha Hinds shared that she was excited to do the location scouts and search for church, as required for episode 11 of 9-1-1 season 8. She added:

“It was really great working with these veteran actors and telling this great story.”

Hinds was also looking forward to do something about the dynamic between various characters. She felt it that Bobby's reunion with his estranged mother, Ann (Lesley Ann Warren), was a crucial moment. She mentioned:

“It was beautiful to see them take the journey scene by scene of unpacking where they had been and where they are now.”

Hinds further spoke about the importance of handling these moments with care.

“It was nice to be moving through a narrative that felt familiar in some ways for me,” she said.

For Hinds, directing Holy Mother of God meant creating space for vulnerability. She recalled the complexity of Bobby and Ann's relationship, which was filled with unresolved anger and pain. Hinds worked to create an environment where Bobby’s emotional journey could unfold naturally. She stated:

“Ann reentered the world and Bobby's life through this emergency, but also through the realm of faith."

Moreover, Hinds also shed light on the importance of giving Buck space to work through his feelings. Buck’s struggle with Eddie’s absence and his failed attempt to find comfort in Tommy was another emotional storyline she wanted to focus on. She said:

“It was really nice to have some other players to play with” when working with actors like Anirudh Pisharody, who plays Ravi.

The light moments of Buck trying to build new friendships contrasted sharply with the weight of his personal issues.

You can stream 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, titled Holy Mother of God on ABC and Hulu.

