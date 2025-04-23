9-1-1 season 8 episode 16: Release date, time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 season 8 has been nothing but emotionally draining for viewers. Last week's episode, Lab Rats, provided a gut-wrenching surprise as original favorite Captain Bobby Nash perished in the line of duty. Not only was his sacrifice heroic, but it was also symbolically representative of the real-world dangers first responders are exposed to daily.

As the characters struggle to come to terms with loss and the team wrestles with a leadership void, the fans are left stunned by the loss and eagerly anticipate what lies ahead. With just one episode left, the finale titled The Last Alarm promises to be a powerful ending.

The series finale will be sure to pay tribute to Bobby's memory as it reveals how the crew at Station 118 tries to move on. From mourning ceremonies to difficult choices, Episode 16, scheduled to release on May 1, will have a lasting effect on fans of the show who have been watching for years.

9-1-1 season 8: Release date and time

9-1-1 season 8, episode 16, entitled The Last Alarm, airs on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The season finale comes after a two-week hiatus following the tear-jerking episode 15, allowing viewers to catch their breath and get ready for what's set to be an impactful goodbye.

Below is the release schedule for all the regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard) Thursday, May 1 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard) Thursday, May 1 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard) Thursday, May 1 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard) Thursday, May 1 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, May 2 12:00 AM CET (Central European) Friday, May 2 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, May 2 5:30 AM

9-1-1 season 8: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The episode airs live on ABC. For those who missed the premiere, the episode will be available to stream the next day on Hulu on Friday, May 2, 2025. Hulu provides a comfortable method to catch up, particularly for those who wish to re-watch the episode or absorb the emotional impact at their leisure.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16

Entitled The Last Alarm, episode 16 will be an homage to Captain Bobby Nash and a turning point for the series. The very title is evocative — historically, a "last alarm" is an honorary ceremony in honor of deceased firefighters who were killed in service. Fans are promised a tribute or memorial to Bobby that not only fills the personal and professional gap left by his passing but also uniquely honors him.

Although Bobby's death is definite, showrunner Tim Minear has suggested that Peter Krause will make an appearance in the finale, possibly through flashbacks or introspective sequences. The episode should center heavily on grief, memory, and the emotional cost to the Station 118 team, particularly Athena, Bobby's wife. Without Bobby, issues of leadership and the future of the team will also come to the forefront.

This episode is sure to combine emotional narrative with strong character moments, providing closure for Bobby's storyline while paving the way for future arcs.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 15 recap

In episode 15, Lab Rats, the 118 encountered a horrific outbreak of a mutated virus — a strain of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. When Chimney got infected and seemed to be dying, Bobby made a selfless move to administer Chimney the lone antidote in hand. Later, it was discovered that Bobby was also infected with the virus after his oxygen apparatus broke.

Despite Athena's urging him to fight to live, Bobby went quietly along with his death. The season concluded with Bobby dying from the virus — an emotionally shattering scene for characters and audience alike. His death served as a testament to his unselfishness and commitment to his team, bestowing his storyline with strong emotional impact.

Showrunners Tim Minear and Peter Krause pointed out that this was a conscious storytelling decision made to reflect the actual risks that first responders encounter. Bobby's death was written as a noble goodbye that will be remembered long after the season ends.

As 9-1-1 season 8 gears up for its finale, The Last Alarm is set to be one of the most emotionally resonant episodes of the series. Whether you’re mourning Bobby or waiting to see how the team carries on, it’s an episode that no fan will want to miss.

Catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 season 8 streaming on ABC.

