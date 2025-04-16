9-1-1 season 8 episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

9-1-1 season 8 remains a need-to-watch procedural drama as the makers test the limits of emergency response in television storytelling. The procedural, created by Ryan Murphy, tracks the first responders of Station 118 in Los Angeles, and this season has already provided everything from a bee-nado to a plane rescue in mid-air.

Ad

But things turned darker and more suspenseful in episode 14, Sick Day, when the crew responded to a fire at a biomedical lab—only to be trapped inside and exposed to a lethal virus. That cliffhanger has primed the pump for the season's next episode, Episode 15, Lab Rats, which will pick up from there as Bobby, Hen, Chimney, and Ravi battle to stay alive within the sealed lab.

The scenario is one of the most perilous operations the team has undertaken to date, with limited outside assistance and the clock running out. As always, fans can anticipate a flawless mix of action, sentiment, and character development in this next installment. Tune into ABC on Thursday, April `17 at 8:00 p.m., and stream it the following day on Hulu.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

9-1-1 season 8: Release date and time

9-1-1 season 8, episode 15, titled Lab Rats, will premiere on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Thursday, April 17, 2025 6:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 12:00 AM CET (Central European Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Friday, April 18, 2025 5:30 AM

Ad

9-1-1 season 8: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The episode will be available live on ABC or streamed the next day on Hulu, beginning Friday, April 18, 2025. All prior episodes of season 8 are also on Hulu for viewers who want to catch up.

Ad

What to expect in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 15

Lab Rats is the second half of a two-part story arc that started with episode 14, Sick Day. The 118 crew remains barricaded within a biomedical lab when a fire initiates a lockdown and exposes the deadly pathogens, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. Bobby (Peter Krause), Hen (Aisha Hinds), Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) are exposed and quarantined, with Buck (Oliver Stark) and Athena (Angela Bassett) attempting to plan a rescue operation from the outside.

Ad

Based on previews and official statements, episode 15 will deal with the worsening condition within the lab, the time crunch in retrieving the team, and the increasing risk of infection. Since Bobby is already ill and the virus incubation period is running out, things will likely heat up rapidly. The episode will also examine the emotional toll of possible loss, as characters are compelled to face worst-case scenarios.

With the history of the show, procedurally, there is bound to be a balance between action and character moments. Characters in jeopardy tend to show greater vulnerabilities, and this biohazard situation could provide insight into Bobby's leadership, Hen's ability to remain calm under fire, and Chimney's development as a father and a partner.

Ad

9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 recap

Ad

In Sick Day, Station 118 answers a blaze in a high-security biomedical lab. At first thought to be a routine emergency, the situation grows exponentially more dangerous once it's realized that the lab houses several deadly viruses. As an explosion tears through the building, the responders are pinned inside.

A biohazard warning activates the automatic lockdown, and the team is potentially contaminated with viral agents. Buck and Athena arrive at the scene but cannot gain entry. The episode closes with Bobby starting to get sick, which implies that at least one of the team members is already infected.

Ad

The episode sets the tone for Lab Rats, amping up the tension through the physical risk and psychological pressure of solitude and not knowing. It was one of the season's most suspenseful episodes, illustrating how rapidly an ordinary dispatch can spiral into life-or-death in 9-1-1.

With season 9 officially in the works and season 8 wrapping up, Lab Rats will be a turning point for the main characters. Whether it's in tragedy, victory, or some other classic twist, fans can anticipate an intense, emotional episode that won't hold back.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 season 8 streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More