⁠9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 recap: Did Chimney get infected?

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14, titled Sick Day, what starts as a high-drama highway rescue soon turns into a full-blown biohazard disaster. The 118 faces one of their most perilous missions ever. The episode delivers explosive action, emotional drama, and a huge cliffhanger as the team becomes trapped inside a burning research facility containing a lethal virus.

Ad

Amid the chaos, Chimney is infected. This development serves as the emotional gut punch at the center of the episode. With Hen in critical condition and Chimney vulnerable after a high-stakes surgery, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 culminates in a terrifying discovery: Chimney is exhibiting symptoms. As the team frantically searches for a cure, a twist reveals that it's already been lost. And the one individual who could save him? She's gone.

Ad

Trending

9-1-1 season 8: A rescue that almost became fatal

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

The episode opens with the 118 responding to a multi-car crash. Amid the chaos, Ravi moves a car, only to find that a three-month-old baby is still inside. Bobby leaps into action, finding the infant just before the car blows up. It's a hair-raising sequence that sets up the much-rumored funeral leak, which suggests Bobby is at risk, but fortunately, he is okay.

Ad

The error, though, gets to Ravi in a big way. Guilt almost makes him want to quit the team entirely, but Buck intervenes as an unlikely mentor. In a heartfelt moment, Buck tells Ravi that errors are inevitable, and what's important is learning from them.

The stakes only get higher from there. The unit is then dispatched to a burning research facility, and worse, it's containing an extremely hazardous, experimental virus. A disgraced researcher, Moira, started the blaze after returning to the lab under a stolen keycard to complete her work, even though she had been fired for unethical experimentation.

Ad

As the team enters the lab to extract stranded personnel, they are met with immediate challenges: sealed rooms, damaged equipment, and a ruthless lockdown system. One of the scientists, Roz, is extracted by Buck through a perilous ventilation tunnel, but the maneuver leaves him locked outside as the lab enters automatic quarantine.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 14: A catastrophic blast

Inside, an unexpected blast renders Bobby, Chimney, Ravi, and Hen unconscious. When they wake up, Hen is seriously injured with a collapsed lung, and Chimney has lost his protective equipment, exposing him directly to the virus.

Ad

Here, 9-1-1 features one of its most gripping sequences. With Hen's life at stake and Chimney out of commission, Bobby has to conduct emergency surgery under Chimney's instruction. Maddie, leveraging her nursing experience, offers valuable input to secure Hen's safety.

Even as Bobby manages to stabilize Hen, the win is fleeting. Chimney starts to cough, then abruptly coughs up blood and gets a nosebleed — classic symptoms of viral infection. The scene is heart-wrenching, not only for viewers but also for the team, who can see the clock ticking away for Chimney.

Ad

Adding insult to injury, the only person who can assist, Moira, has disappeared with the only antiviral known to exist. Roz divulges that the cure is gone, and Buck finds the antiviral room empty. Moira never had any plans to remain; she fled, putting everyone within the lab in danger.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 14: What's next for the 118?

Ad

With Chimney infected, Hen recovering, and Bobby, Ravi, and the rest of the crew still stuck in a sealed lab, the stakes couldn't be higher. The army, under Colonel Hartman, is racing against time to get back in, but whether they'll make it in time is another story. 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14, Sick Day, delivers thrilling action, emotional depth, and a cliffhanger that will have fans counting down the days to what's next.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 season 8 streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More