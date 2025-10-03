9-1-1 season 9 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

9-1-1 season 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 8/7c on ABC. The first episode will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The season follows the emotional aftermath of Captain Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) death, as Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) and the 118 face both personal challenges and large-scale emergencies.

Ad

Returning cast members include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, while Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper join as series regulars. With cosmic disasters, emotional storylines, and unexpected twists ahead, this season is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic installments yet.

Exact release date for 9-1-1 season 9, and how many episodes will there be in the series

9-1-1 (Image via Disney Plus)

ABC confirms that 9-1-1 season 9 begins on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 8/7c. This season will include 10 episodes. The premiere episode, titled Eat the Rich, will honor Bobby Nash with a firehouse dedication while throwing the 118 into a bizarre emergency involving a billionaire swallowed by a whale.

Ad

Trending

Here is the release time for the season premiere across major time zones:

Time Zone Release Time Date Eastern Time (ET) 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 Central Time (CT) 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 Mountain Time (MT) 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 Pacific Time (PT) 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 9 GMT (UK) 1:00 a.m. Friday, October 10 CET (Europe) 2:00 a.m. Friday, October 10 IST (India) 6:30 a.m. Friday, October 10 JST (Japan) 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 10 AEST (Australia) 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 10

Ad

Episodes will continue weekly on ABC, following the network’s Thursday primetime lineup alongside 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey’s Anatomy.

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 9? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

In the U.S., 9-1-1 season 9 airs live on ABC every Thursday at 8/7c. Episodes can also be streamed live through providers like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. For next-day viewing, episodes will be available on Hulu.

Ad

International viewers will be able to stream the season on Disney+, where all past seasons of 9-1-1 are also available.

All cast members in 9-1-1 season 9 and their characters in the series

9-1-1 (Image via Disney Plus)

While Peter Krause departs following Bobby’s death in season 8, the rest of the ensemble cast returns. Confirmed cast for 9-1-1 season 9 includes:

Ad

Angela Bassett as Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash

Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han

Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han

Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson

Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley

Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz

Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz

Corinne Massiah (May Grant) and Elijah M. Cooper (Harry Grant) have been promoted to series regulars this season, reflecting their expanded roles. Anirudh Pisharody also continues as firefighter Ravi Panikkar.

Guest stars will include Mark Consuelos, who makes a memorable appearance in the premiere as a billionaire caught in a life-or-death scenario.

Ad

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9?

9-1-1 season 9 explores how the team copes after Bobby Nash’s sacrifice. The season begins with the 118 dedicating the firehouse in his memory, an emotional moment that sets the tone for the challenges ahead. Chimney steps into a leadership role, though the future of the captain’s seat remains uncertain.

The emergencies will once again push the boundaries of imagination. Viewers can expect dramatic rescues involving a man swallowed by a whale, a meteor shower that threatens Los Angeles, and even Athena and Hen venturing into outer space.

Ad

Beyond the spectacle, the season highlights themes of resilience, grief, and personal transformation. Athena grapples with her widowhood while guiding May and Harry, Buck and Eddie’s friendship faces new dimensions, and Hen and Karen navigate their family life with adopted daughter Mara.

This season is not confirmed as the last, but it sets the stage for significant changes in the dynamic of the 118. With explosive rescues, heartfelt tributes, and evolving character arcs, season 9 continues to prove why 9-1-1 remains one of ABC’s most compelling dramas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More