9-1-1 season 9 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

9-1-1 season 9 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 8/7c on ABC. The first episode will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. The season follows the emotional aftermath of Captain Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) death, as Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) and the 118 face both personal challenges and large-scale emergencies.
Returning cast members include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, while Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper join as series regulars. With cosmic disasters, emotional storylines, and unexpected twists ahead, this season is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic installments yet.
Exact release date for 9-1-1 season 9, and how many episodes will there be in the series
ABC confirms that 9-1-1 season 9 begins on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 8/7c. This season will include 10 episodes. The premiere episode, titled Eat the Rich, will honor Bobby Nash with a firehouse dedication while throwing the 118 into a bizarre emergency involving a billionaire swallowed by a whale.
Here is the release time for the season premiere across major time zones:
Episodes will continue weekly on ABC, following the network’s Thursday primetime lineup alongside 9-1-1: Nashville and Grey’s Anatomy.
Where to watch 9-1-1 season 9? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more
In the U.S., 9-1-1 season 9 airs live on ABC every Thursday at 8/7c. Episodes can also be streamed live through providers like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV. For next-day viewing, episodes will be available on Hulu.
International viewers will be able to stream the season on Disney+, where all past seasons of 9-1-1 are also available.
All cast members in 9-1-1 season 9 and their characters in the series
While Peter Krause departs following Bobby’s death in season 8, the rest of the ensemble cast returns. Confirmed cast for 9-1-1 season 9 includes:
- Angela Bassett as Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash
- Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han
- Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han
- Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson
- Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley
- Ryan Guzman as Edmundo “Eddie” Diaz
- Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz
Corinne Massiah (May Grant) and Elijah M. Cooper (Harry Grant) have been promoted to series regulars this season, reflecting their expanded roles. Anirudh Pisharody also continues as firefighter Ravi Panikkar.
Guest stars will include Mark Consuelos, who makes a memorable appearance in the premiere as a billionaire caught in a life-or-death scenario.
What to expect from 9-1-1 season 9?
9-1-1 season 9 explores how the team copes after Bobby Nash’s sacrifice. The season begins with the 118 dedicating the firehouse in his memory, an emotional moment that sets the tone for the challenges ahead. Chimney steps into a leadership role, though the future of the captain’s seat remains uncertain.
The emergencies will once again push the boundaries of imagination. Viewers can expect dramatic rescues involving a man swallowed by a whale, a meteor shower that threatens Los Angeles, and even Athena and Hen venturing into outer space.
Beyond the spectacle, the season highlights themes of resilience, grief, and personal transformation. Athena grapples with her widowhood while guiding May and Harry, Buck and Eddie’s friendship faces new dimensions, and Hen and Karen navigate their family life with adopted daughter Mara.
This season is not confirmed as the last, but it sets the stage for significant changes in the dynamic of the 118. With explosive rescues, heartfelt tributes, and evolving character arcs, season 9 continues to prove why 9-1-1 remains one of ABC’s most compelling dramas.