A Decent Man (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored

A Decent Man, a new Polish HBO Original series, is a suspenseful psychological thriller exploring the idea that no person is perfect—even decent men can do bad things. Starring veteran Polish actor Krzysztof Czeczot as a gifted surgeon, a devoted husband, and a caring father, the series explores his life as he grapples with dark impulses and his moral compass after a tragedy happened to his family.

Seemingly a decent man, Czeczot's character, Pawel Prus, will have his idyllic life turned upside down after an impulsive action. The 6-episode series premiered on Max on March 21, 2025, in the direction of Aleksandra Terpinska, the Polish filmmaker behind features like Other People and Czech Swan.

Alongside Czeczot is a fair mix of veteran actors in Polish TV dramas and fresh faces on television. There's Magdalena Czerwinska, whose acting credits include 70 projects on TV and film, and TV actor Antoni Tyszkiewicz, among others.

A Decent Man's main cast and characters

Krzysztof Czeczot as Pawel Prus

Krzysztof Czeczot plays Pawel (Image via Max)

Polish actor Krzysztof Czeczot returns to television in A Decent Man as the titular character named Pawel Prus. He's a skilled heart surgeon on the brink of a promotion at the hospital and a devoted man to his wife and son. However, his split-second decision after his son was bullied and beaten up will change the course of his and his family's lives forever.

Czeczot is a familiar face in Polish audiences, as he has been in nearly a hundred projects on TV and film. Some of his previous works include the TV shows Niech to uslysza, BrzydUla 2, and Singielka, and the movies Summer Solstice, Mug, and Never Gonna Snow Again.

Antoni Tyszkiewicz as Jasiek Prus

Antoni Tyszkiewicz plays Jasiek (Image via Max)

Young actor Antoni Tyszkiewicz joins the cast of A Decent Man as Jasiek, Pawel's son. An altercation between him and a schoolmate early in the episode landed him in a hospital, bloodied with a broken nose and a concussion, among others.

Before landing the role of Jasiek in the new HBO series, he played a recurring character in the TV shows Stulecie Winnych and Ojciec Mateusz.

Magdalena Czerwinska as Ania Prus

Magdalena Czerwinska plays Ania (Image via Max)

Veteran actor from Torun in Poland, Magdalena Czerwinska, plays the Prus matriarch in A Decent Man. After her son is bullied, she's hell-bent on making her son's bully pay and thinks suing the other kid is the best way to go.

Czerwinska has been acting on TV and film since 2001, per her IMDb page, and has amassed 70 acting credits in various projects throughout the decades. She's best known for her TV shows War Girls, Ultraviolet, Na dobre i na zle, and the Netflix mystery thriller The Woods.

Agnieszka Żulewska as Kamila Borecka

Agnieszka Żulewska plays Kamila (Image via Max)

Polish actress Agnieszka Żulewska is Kamila Borecka in HBO's A Decent Man, a lawyer and the mother of the kid who beat up Jasiek. She's divorced and is willing to do what she thinks is right for her son and his future, including scaring the Pruses with a lengthy legal battle if they dare sue her son.

Per her IMDb page, Żulewska has worked on over 60 different projects on TV and film. Some of her notable works include Chemo, Demon, The Mire, and 1983. She also won the Young Talent Award at the 2016 Polish Film Festival in Los Angeles for Demon and Chemo.

Konrad Kakol as Arek Borecka

Konrad Kakol plays Arek (Image via Max)

Young actor Konrad Kakol plays Arek Borecka in A Decent Man, the schoolmate who beat up Jasiek into a bloody mess. His mother, Kamila, describes him as hyperactive, who can't control his emotions and has suffered from depression before.

Kakol has been in numerous projects before landing the role in the new HBO drama. He was in the 2021 movie Sonata, appeared as a guest star in Erin, and starred in the TV series Sortownia as Igor.

Supporting cast and characters in the series

Besides those listed above, here are some other cast members expected to be seen in the series, as well as the characters they play.

Jerzy Skolimowski as Professor, Pawel's boss at the hospital

Gregorz Malecki plays Krystian, Ania's brother

Jan Englert as Henryk

Michal Czernecki as Janusz

Dobromir Dymecki as Karol

Aleksandra Pisula as Magda

Maria Maj as Agnieszka

Joachim Lanza as Mezczyzna

Marek Kalita as Adam

A Decent Man is now available for streaming on Max, with the series finale scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025.

