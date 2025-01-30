The Hooligan: Full list of cast in the Polish drama

The Hooligan is a Polish drama series that premiered on Netflix on January 29, 2025. The show, written by Klaudiusz Kuś and directed by Łukasz Palkowski, explores the violent world of Polish football hooliganism.

The series presents a compelling story that delves into issues of violence, loyalty, and the challenges young people face in search of their identity.

Grzegorz Palkowski plays 17-year-old Kuba Wójcik, who is at the heart of the story. Following his father, Michał Kocur Wójcik, who was recently released from prison, Kuba joins a group of extreme football fans despite his mother Justyna's warnings. While he travels this perilous route, Kuba encounters ethical conundrums and the harsh realities of the hooligan lifestyle.

The main cast of The Hooligan

The primary cast of the show includes:

Grzegorz Palkowski as Kuba Wójcik

Mila Jankowska as Blanka Mazur

Karol Pocheć as Michał "Kocur" Wójcik

Marta Żmuda Trzebiatowska as Justyna Wójcik

Wojciech Zieliński as Tomasz "Zyga" Galicki

Grzegorz Palkowski as Kuba Wójcik

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Kuba Wójcik, played by Grzegorz Palkowski, is a teenager who is drawn into the violent world of soccer gang violence. His performance shows Kuba's struggles as he tries to balance his own beliefs with his loyalty to his family.

Palkowski demonstrated his range as an actor in series and movies, like Infamy, Corpus Christi, and The Day I Found a Girl in a Trash. In Polish cinema, his role in The Hooligan solidifies his status as a rising star.

Mila Jankowska as Blanka Mazur

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Mila Jankowska plays Blanka Mazur, a significant figure in Kuba's life. Her character adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the personal relationships affected by the hooligan culture.

Jankowska has been part of various Polish productions, like 25 Years of Innocence, Rafi, and Na sygnale. bringing authenticity and emotion to her roles.

Karol Pocheć as Michał Kocur Wójcik

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Kuba's father, Michał Kocur Wójcik, is portrayed by Karol Pocheć. His family has a long history of hooliganism. His character's release from prison sparks the events that follow.

Pocheć is known for his roles, like Strazacy, Maly zgon, and Conspirators. His portrayal in The Hooligan adds another layer to his diverse acting portfolio.

Marta Żmuda Trzebiatowska as Justyna Wójcik

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Marta Żmuda Trzebiatowska plays Justyna Wójcik, Kuba's mother, who strives to steer her son away from the perilous path his father once walked. Her character embodies the emotional struggle of a parent trying to protect her child.

Trzebiatowska gained recognition for her role in Bird Talk, showcasing her ability to convey complex emotions.

Wojciech Zieliński as Tomasz Zyga Galicki

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Wojciech Zieliński takes on the role of Tomasz Zyga Galicki, a key figure in the hooligan group. His character influences Kuba's journey, representing the allure and danger of the lifestyle.

Zieliński has an extensive filmography, including notable productions, like Sluzby specjalne, The Man with the Magic Box, and The Christening. His experience enhances his portrayal in The Hooligan.

Supporting cast and their characters

The supporting cast of the show includes:

Kamil Nożyński as Brav

Krystian Pesta as Wet

Jakub Nosiadek as Piru

Fabian Kocięcki as Bodek

Michał Filipiak as Beka

Production, direction, and plot details

The film The Hooligan by Klaudiusz Kuś and directed by Łukasz Palkowski, known for his storytelling, offers a candid look at Polish football hooliganism. The show uses character-driven storytelling and intense action scenes to explore what draws people to this world.

The series follows Kuba Wójcik as he becomes entangled in the violent world of football hooliganism, mirroring his father's past. As he delves deeper, Kuba faces challenges that test his values and relationships.

The narrative explores the impact of this lifestyle on his family and personal identity, highlighting the cyclical nature of violence and the struggle for redemption.

