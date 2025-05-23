"A Flower Boy Next Door reunion" - Fans react as Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo reportedly set to lead office comedy drama Miss Undercover Boss

Nearly a decade after sharing the screen in Flower Boy Next Door, Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo may reunite in the upcoming tvN drama, Miss Undercover Boss. On May 23, 2025, Sports Chosun reported that both actors are currently in talks to lead the retro office comedy, sparking excitement among K-drama fans.

Set in Seoul during the late 1990s, Miss Undercover Boss is an office comedy drama that takes place during the time of the IMF financial crisis. Blending humor with corporate drama, the show reportedly focuses on events within a securities firm as major economic changes loom, as per the outlet.

If confirmed, this will mark Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo’s first project together since their appearance in the 2013 drama Flower Boy Next Door. Go Kyung-pyo played Oh Dong-hoon in Flower Boy Next Door, a supporting role as the laid-back and witty webtoon assistant who lived with the male lead.

Park Shin-hye, meanwhile, starred as the main protagonist of the series.

Their possible reunion has prompted a wave of nostalgia among fans. Following the announcement of Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo reuniting for the upcoming drama, fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement about the casting.

One fan wrote:

"No one expected a flower boy next door reunion"

Many were surprised to see the two stars back together over a decade after starring in Flower Boy Next Door, where Go Kyung-pyo played a supporting role.

"Ngl I felt it was Random but then I remembered they acted together in FBND KKP is pretty funny in shows I've seen him so far maybe - I hope this is good & becomes a hit. Park Shin Hye has the ability to pick good works & her co-stars end up bigger than b4" said one netizen.

"13 years later, they're reunited. And this time, #GoKyungpyo is #ParkShinHye's leading man" wrote an X user.

"Flower Boy Next Door reunion! It will be a blast for sure!" mentioned another netizen.

"Not them meeting in another drama but they should not make it romance with him on it" read a comment from a fan.

Fans flooded platforms like X with anticipation and hope for the project’s tone and character development. With Park Shin-hye recently earning praise for her strong role in The Judge from Hell, and Go Kyung-pyo being welcomed as the new male lead, expectations were running high.

"WOAH, Shinhye and Kyungpyo in the same drama?!? I predict it's going to be chaotic and funny" wrote an individual on X.

"I'm so happy that kyungpyo is our new man I hope it will be a great project" said one fan.

"Hopefully, her character has strength similar to The Judge From Hell. After that I really have high expectations from Park Shin-hye...can not go back to her character crying, looking sad and sighing all the time. So happy Judge from Hell is getting a season 2 too" wrote one netizen.

"Yeah, I hope it gets picked up because I really miss Kyungpyo" added this X user.

Plot of Miss Undercover Boss and the characters Park Shin-hye and Go Kyung-pyo will play

Set in the high-stress world of late 1990s finance, Miss Undercover Boss follows Hong Geum-bo—alias Sammo Hung—played by Park Shin-hye. As per Sports Chosun, she is a seasoned, confident, strategic upper-level executive and sharp securities supervisor tasked with a covert mission pretending to be a naïve junior employee.

As the country edges toward the 1997 IMF crisis, suspicious financial activity surfaces at a securities firm in Yeouido. To uncover the truth, Geum-bo sheds her securities supervisor persona and assumes the identity of a High-school graduate, 20-year-old rookie employee.

Geum-bo's youthful appearance makes the transformation convincing, but navigating office politics from the bottom up proves to be a new challenge altogether.

Go Kyung-pyo, on the other hand, is offered to star as Shin Jung-woo, the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Securities, as per the report. Returning to Yeouido with a mysterious agenda, Jung-woo is known for his polished exterior, icy demeanor, and aggressive business tactics.

His arrival shakes the foundation of the firm just as Geum-bo begins her undercover investigation.

As Miss Undercover Boss's story unfolds, the drama explores the hidden tensions within corporate culture during a time of national financial instability. Geum-bo’s double life brings her close to the secrets Jung-woo may be hiding, while the two begin to develop an unlikely dynamic that blends rivalry, suspicion, and attraction.

The narrative of Miss Undercover Boss weaves comedy through high-stakes drama, offering a blend of satire, suspense, and emotional depth.

The drama will be directed by Park Sun-ho, known for popular dramas like Suspicious Partner, Business Proposal, and Brewing Love. It is written by Moon Hyun-kyung, known for Into the Ring.

Miss Undercover Boss is scheduled to air on tvN in 2026 and will consist of 16 episodes.

A career overview of the cast of Miss Undercover Boss

Park Shin-hye, one of South Korea’s most prominent actresses, began her acting journey as a child in the early 2000s, earning early recognition through Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). Her mainstream breakthrough came with the 2013 box office hit Miracle in Cell No. 7.

Over the years, Park Shin-hye has built a strong television presence, starring in fan-favorite dramas such as The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), Sisyphus: The Myth (2021).

In 2024, she made a notable appearance with SBS’s action-comedy The Judge from Hell. Park Shin-hye drew immense praise for her character transformation and action sequences in the drama. The drama was announced to continue with a season 2.

Go Kyung-pyo is a South Korean actor who began his career in 2010. He first gained attention as a regular on the comedy show Saturday Night Live Korea, appearing in its first three seasons. His breakout came with the popular drama Reply 1988 (2015–16), where he played Sung Sun-woo.

He continued to build his profile with notable performances in Don't Dare to Dream (2016), Strongest Deliveryman (2017), Love In Contract (2022), and Frankly Speaking (2024).

