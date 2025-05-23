"Kang Bitna and Han Daon are coming back"— Fans thrilled as Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young's The Judge from Hell announces season 2

On May 23, 2025, KST Studio S officially confirmed the return of The Judge from Hell season 2. The update came through a recorded message by Jo In-hong, the company’s Chief Creative Officer, shortly after the drama earned a Bronze title at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

Ad

"We will be back soon with Season 2. As long as the law is unfair, The Judge from Hell will never stop," Jo stated in the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although an exact release window for season 2 has not been disclosed, the confirmation of the main cast returning suggests a continuation of the current storyline.

Now, with season 2 on the way, fans are pumped as the series joins the growing list of K-dramas leveling up with multi-season stories after winning hearts worldwide.

Anticipation is especially high for the return of Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young's characters.

"Kang bitna and han daon are coming back to us!!!🥹🥹🥹," an X user commented.

Ad

A fan comment on The Judge from Hell season 2 (Image via X/@sahishthetic)

The drama was first broadcast on SBS from September 21 to November 2, 2024. Written by Jo Yi-soo and directed by Park Jin-pyo, the series starred Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young in the lead roles.

Ad

Park played Kang Bit-na, an elite judge known for her perfect reputation. She covertly acts as a demon tasked with punishing unrepentant offenders of unforgivable crimes.

Kim portrayed Han Da-on, a calm investigator with keen intuition and hidden emotional wounds. Their encounter triggers major changes in both their paths.

"My fav couple are back to continue their chaotic relationship in season 2 of #TheJudgeFromHell," a fan remarked.

Ad

OMGGGGGGGGGG. I can’t believe it😭😭😭. DAON AND BITNA COMEBACK," a user mentioned.

Season 2 of #TheJudgeFromHell has just been confirmed and I'm already thinking of what sort of plot Daonbitna will get, especially now that they are a couple 😙," a person shared.

More fans' reactions to the announcement of The Judge from Hell prequel.

"Guys, you have no idea how happy I am—I don’t even have a word for it.. This drama is a damn sublime masterpiece that the whole world needs to know about. I’m insanely overjoyed! I just can't realize this at all," a netizen added.

Ad

"S2 , Lets go!!! All the international awards, I am hoping for an Emmy nod for this show," a viewer noted.

"Omg this is what I'm waiting for finally season2 is coming my heart is so happy park shinhye and Kim jaeyoung can't wait😭🫶🏻🥹," another fan added.

Where did The Judge from Hell end?

Ad

In the last chapter of The Judge from Hell, which premiered on November 2, 2024, it’s unveiled that Kang Bit-na survived. Oh Mi-ja, the earthly vessel of the angel Gabriel, gives up her life in Bit-na’s stead.

Gabriel later stops Bit-na's punishment in Hell, leading to her return to Earth.

Meanwhile, serial killer Jung Tae-gyu escapes during a funeral visit, prompting a chase by both Detective Han Da-on and Bit-na. Bit-na eventually finds and kills Tae-gyu, avenging past crimes.

Ad

His body is found nailed to a cross, alongside coffins of his victims. Following the fulfillment of her task, Bit-na receives an extra three-year stay on Earth before needing to go back to the underworld as Bael’s successor.

She spends this time serving in the judiciary and reconnecting with people from her past, including Da-on.

Toward the end, Lucifer offers her a deal that she can stay human forever if she executes ten more sinners.

Ad

The Judge from Hell ends without confirming her choice. Da-on’s team continues to investigate the killings, while Bit-na remains quietly under suspicion.

Though season 2 hasn't been confirmed, the open ending hints at the possibility of more.

Season 1 of The Judge from Hell is available to stream on Disney+ in South Korea and the US.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More