A Man on the Inside Soundtrack: A Definitive Guide to Every Song in the Series 

A Man on the Inside is a heartwarming comedy series that premiered on Netflix on November 21, 2024. Created by Michael Schur and inspired by the documentary The Mole Agent, the show stars Ted Danson as Charles, a widowed retired professor seeking a new purpose after his wife’s passing.

The series blends a brilliant storyline with great acting, but its tracklist stands out. These tracks elevate the scenes by amplifying tense moments and defining emotional arcs.

With carefully curated music woven throughout its eight episodes, the series promises an unforgettable auditory and visual experience. Here's a list of all the soundtracks featured in A Man on the Inside.

A Definitive guide to every song in the series A Man on the Inside

A still from A Man on the Inside (Image via Netflix)

The soundtracks play a significant role in enhancing viewers' overall experience of watching a show. The following are all the songs that were used in the series.

1) The Wind by Cat Stevens

A gentle, introspective folk song that reflects on inner peace and spiritual exploration. It’s a short, soothing piece with acoustic simplicity.

2) Rip Rip by David Holmes

A dynamic, instrumental track blending electronic beats with cinematic flair, often associated with suspenseful or vibrant atmospheres.

3) The Opera House by The Olivia Tremor Control

This experimental indie rock song features rich layers of sound with inventive arrangements.

4) Antisocial by Jocelin

A pop-infused track that explores themes of individuality and social resistance, delivered with catchy melodies.

5) Born Under a Bad Sign by Cream

A blues-rock classic showcasing powerful guitar riffs and lyrics about misfortune, originally popularized by Albert King.

6) For a Dancer by Jackson Browne

A heartfelt ballad with poignant lyrics about loss and moving forward, set to Browne's signature folk-rock style.

7) When We Were Young by The Wild Wild

It is a nostalgic indie-pop tune with uplifting melodies, reflecting the simplicity and beauty of youth.

8) Everybody’s Gotta Live by Love

A soulful, optimistic anthem with a raw sound, promoting themes of unity and the universality of life experiences.

9) Pony by Ginuwine

A smooth R&B hit with a smooth groove and memorable lyrics, blending funk and electronic elements.

10) Love Train by The O’Jays

A soulful classic encouraging global unity and love, set to an infectious rhythm and uplifting harmonies

11) Most of All I Love You by Stan Laferriere

It is a jazz-inspired piece with warm, romantic vibes, characterized by elegant instrumentation and heartfelt lyrics.

12) Let’s Ride in the Sky by Brice Davoli & Valerie Deniz

It is a dreamy, ethereal track with modern production, blending soothing vocals and an airy melody.

13) California Stars by Billy Bragg & Wilco

A beautiful Americana song with poetic lyrics, based on Woody Guthrie's writings, set to rich, melodic instrumentation.

14) Worship You by Vampire Weekend

An upbeat, quirky track combining intricate rhythms and inventive lyrics, showcasing the band’s experimental pop style.

15) Time to Move On by Tom Petty

A reflective rock song with a mellow tone, focusing on themes of change and personal growth.

16) Touch of Grey by Grateful Dead

A classic rock anthem about resilience and hope, known for its catchy chorus and upbeat energy.

17) Since I Found You Girl by Charles Mintz

A soulful, vintage track celebrating love and newfound happiness, with a smooth vocal delivery.

18) Some Enchanted Evening by Perry Como

A timeless romantic ballad from the musical South Pacific, featuring Como's rich, crooning voice.

19) Two of Us by Aimee Mann & Michael Penn

A tender duet reinterpreting The Beatles' original, emphasizing emotional connection and nostalgia.

A quick overview of the series A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside is a comedy-drama series created by Michael Schur, known for The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. The story follows an old professor Charles as he answers an unusual ad to become a private investigator. His first mission takes him undercover as a new resident in a senior living home, tasked with solving the mystery of a stolen family heirloom. During his stay in the senior home, Charles finds more than just clues he discovers new friendships, joy in unexpected places, and a fresh perspective on life.

A Man on the Inside series utilizes humor and emotions to explore themes of aging, loneliness, and rediscovering purpose. The show is inspired by the Oscar-nominated documentary The Mole Agent. Through Charles’ journey, it highlights the challenges and joys of late-life friendships and personal growth.

A Man on the Inside is exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

