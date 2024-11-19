A Nonsense Christmas on Netflix: Everything to know about Sabrina Carpenter's Christmas special 

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter is an exclusive Netflix production set to premiere on December 6, 2024. Set against the whimsical backdrop of a holiday wonderland, the special is expected to deliver a genuine variety show filled with joy and laughter.

The show follows pop icon Sabrina Carpenter on a musical journey, featuring songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other iconic holiday covers. Audiences can expect unexpected duets, comedic cameos, and show-stopping performances, making it a unique and entertaining holiday experience.

Cast and crew of A Nonsense Christmas

A Nonsense Christmas features Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, who contribute their voices to the holiday spirit with memorable duets with Sabrina.

In addition to these musical talents, the special showcases comedic performances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

The special is directed by Sam Wrench, known for directing Taylor Swift's 2023 concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, with Sabrina Carpenter as an executive producer. Showrunner Nikki Boella ensures the smooth execution of the production. Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg are also executive producers on the project.

The team at OBB Pictures has a robust portfolio. Michael D. Ratner is known for projects such as Justin Bieber: Our World (Amazon Studios), Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (SXSW 2021), and Justin Bieber: Seasons (YouTube Originals). He also worked on Cold as Balls (Kevin Hart comedy series), Historical Roasts (Netflix), Intentions (music video), and ESPN's Gonzo @ the Derby.

Scott Ratner serves as an executive producer for all OBB Pictures productions, including The Harder Way (ESPN+) and Who's In My Bathroom? (YouTube).

Simone Spira co-executive produced Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls and worked on live streams for the iHeartRadio Music Festival (Hulu), iHeartRadio Jingle Ball TV Special (ABC/Hulu), and Demi Lovato's holiday special (Roku).

What is the plot of A Nonsense Christmas?

The Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special, A Nonsense Christmas, follows Sabrina on her holiday musical journey as she sings songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake and other classic holiday songs. Musically and comedically, the special features interactions with various musical guests and comedians, creating a vibrant holiday atmosphere with unexpected duets and comedic cameos.

The dynamics of these interactions range from funny exchanges to heartwarming collaborations among a diverse group of personalities and talents. The conflicts are light-hearted, intended for entertainment, and tied to themes of love, joy, and togetherness. The special celebrates the holiday spirit and creativity by illustrating how music brings people together.

Viewing details for the Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special: A Nonsense Christmas

Time Zone Release Date & Time PST (Pacific Standard Time) December 6, 2024, 6:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time) December 6, 2024, 9:00 PM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) December 7, 2024, 3:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) December 7, 2024, 6:30 AM CST (China Standard Time) December 7, 2024, 10:00 AM

The Christmas special will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Critical reception and what to expect from A Nonsense Christmas

The first reactions to the trailer for A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter are highly positive. Viewers are excited about its star-studded lineup of Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, all while featuring comedic cameos from Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, and Kyle Mooney, among others.

The genre promises to be a fun blend of musical performance and comedy. Since Sabrina Carpenter's recent album, Short n' Sweet, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200, expectations are high for this special. The creative team behind the project, which includes producers from OBB Pictures and At Last Productions, has a proven track record of crafting engaging and entertaining material.

Fans and critics alike expect a fun, heartwarming, and memorable holiday special that may become a new seasonal tradition.

A Nonsense Christmas premieres on Netflix on December 6, 2024.

