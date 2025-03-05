Adrien Brody makes history with longest Oscars acceptance speech

The Oscars 2025 featured many surprises, including Adrien Brody's acceptance speech after winning the Actor in a Leading Role category. After being announced as the winner, Brody took the stage to accept his award. He went up as all the other contenders, including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan clapped for him.

Brody accepted the award from the hands of Cillian Murphy, who won in the same category in 2024 for his role in Oppenheimer.

Brody started his speech by thanking God and remarked that the timer for his speech had already started. He then talked about his journey in the industry and the challenges he has faced along the way. He also expressed gratitude to his friends and family for their unwavering support.

Adrien Brody's Oscars acceptance speech lasted five minutes and 36 seconds, per Guinness World Records. According to the website, this is the longest anyone has spoken while accepting the prestigious award.

Why is Adrien Brody's Oscars speech getting so much recognition?

On March 2, 2025, Adrien Brody took home the award for Actor in a Leading Role for his starring role in the period drama film, The Brutalist. After his name was announced, Brody took to the stage and said:

"Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous, and in certain moments, it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away."

Brody reminisced about certain aspects of his life and thanked his The Brutalist co-stars and crew members. He also took the time to thank his partner, Georgina Chapman, who was there to support him. He said:

"I share this with my amazing partner Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value and my values.”

As Brody was speaking, the Academy attempted to cut him off, owing to its rule of approximately 40-second speeches. However, he asked them to turn the music down, saying:

"I’m wrapping up, please turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief.”

Adrien Brody's speech ended at five minutes and 36 seconds, which was recognized as the longest Oscars acceptance speech by The Guinness World Records.

The previous record was reportedly held by Greer Garson, who spoke for five minutes and 30 seconds while accepting an award for Mrs Miniver in 1943.

What did Adrien Brody throw at Georgina Chapman during his Oscars acceptance speech?

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman had a "gum' moment at the Oscars 2025 (Image via Getty)

While going up the stairs to receive his Actor in a Leading Role award at the Oscars 2025, Adrien Brody realized that he had gum in his mouth. Not knowing how to handle the situation, he looked to his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, for help.

Chapman stepped forward and gestured as if she were trying to catch the gum. This is when Brody threw the gum at her.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

