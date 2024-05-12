After the Flood season 1: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

The six-part crime mystery thriller TV series, After the Flood season 1, is slated to release on May 13, 2024, on BritBox. The British show is created by actor, screenwriter, and producer, Mick Ford.

Initially, the series premiered for the UK audience on ITV1 and ITVX in January 2024, but now it will be available for international audiences via BritBox. It features Peaky Blinders actress Sophie Rundle and Misfits star Matt Stokoe.

The show creator Mick Ford has previously featured on The Sailor’s Return and Scum, and written critically acclaimed TV dramas like Williams and Mary and The Passion.

Disclaimer: This article may contain significant spoilers for After the Flood Season 1.

After the Flood season 1 will be released on May 13 for the international audience

The first two episodes of After the Flood Season 1, titled Underwater and The Arrival respectively, will be available for the global audience on BritBox on May 13, 2024. The show will air two episodes weekly. The release time for new episodes was not unveiled at the time of publishing this article.

Fans from the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Denmark can watch the six-episode series with a BritBox subscription. Other countries with geographical restriction can avail a VPN to subscribe to the platform.

Cast and characters of After the Flood season 1

Sophie Rundle, who is best known for her role in Peaky Blinders, stars in After the Flood Season 1 as police officer Joanna Marshall. She is joined by her real-life partner, Cursed actor Matt Stokoe, who plays her husband and fellow detective, Pat Holman, in the series.

Below is the complete list of cast members fans can expect to see in After the Flood Season 1.

Sophie Rundle as PC Joanna Marshall

Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall

Jonas Armstrong as Lee Ellison

Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden

Daniel Betts as DCI Roy

George Bukhari as Keith

Heider Ali as DS Babak

Jake Whitehurst as Andrew

Faye McKeever as Kelly

Maui Connock as Sophie

James Quinn as Chris Robinson

Steve Cooper as Greg Gidley

Arthur McBain as Daniel Eden

Gary Hanks as PC Gibson

Millen Brown as Nanta Security

Leo Flanagan as Finn

Jeannette Perceval as Amy

Mark Smalley as Mal

Amy Forrest as Emma

Actors Ray Castleton, Sara Beasley, Adil Akram, Stephen Chapman, Ross Grant, Oliver Devoti, Suzanne Ahmet, and Arthur McBradley also made an appearance in one of the episodes of the series.

What is the plot of After the Flood season 1?

The plot of After the Flood season 1 revolves around the character of PC Joanna Marshall, a police officer/trainee detective who gets obsessed with investigating the cause of death of an unidentified body found in an underground car park. The incident comes in the aftermath of a devastating flood that hits a small England town.

The original synopsis via ITV reads:

“After the Flood is a mystery thriller set in a town hit by a devastating flood. When an unidentified man is found dead in an underground car park, police assume he became trapped as the water rose. As the investigation unfolds PC Joanna Marshall, played by Sophie Rundle, becomes obsessed with discovering what happened to him and why.”

The series overview continues:

“The mystery unfolds across the series while we also see the real impact of climate change on the lives of residents in this small town. The floods threaten to expose secrets, and fortune and reputations are at stake. But how far will people go to protect themselves?"

Watch After the Flood season 1 on BritBox on May 13, 2024.

