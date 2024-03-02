8 best shows to watch on Britbox

Britbox is the home of exciting shows that are produced in the UK television and film space. As a result, Britbox has declared itself as the one-stop entertainment service for viewers.

Fan-favorite British shows like Eastenders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale can be seen within hours of the UK broadcast on Britbox. Notably, the most exciting feature of Britbox is the extensive archive of old shows like Doctor Who which can now be easily enjoyed by fans across the globe.

On that note, let's look at 8 shows on Britbox that will be a game-changer for your watch list.

Staged, Luther, Stonehouse: 8 binge-worthy shows on Britbox

1) Gavin & Stacy

Gavin & Stacy is a heartwarming series on Britbox. James Corden and Ruth Jones present this warm comedy about a couple who are split between Essex and Wales.

Running from 2007 to 2024, this hilarious show is filled with one-liners, inside jokes, innuendos, and all the elements of a great comedy show. Receiving multiple BAFTA nominations, Gavin & Stacy is a comfort watch that should be on everyone's watch list.

2) Luther

Starring Idris Elba, Luther is an absolute spectacle. Gripping from start to finish, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat. The show revolves around a homicide detective troubled by his demons as he solves the most complicated cases.

The show triumphs in its casting choices as Idris Elba does a brilliant job as the moody detective John Luther. Based on Neil Cross' books, Luther is an unforgettable thriller.

3) The Office

The Office is an iconic TV show. Written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, this show has entertained legions of people across the globe. The story follows the employees of an office and their daily interactions.

Straight-faced humor at its best, this show is a riot. The mockumentary-style, single-camera format of this show was pathbreaking for its time. The Office is undoubtedly one of the best shows one can watch on Britbox.

4) Pride & Prejudice

A dramatization of Jane Austen's classic of the same name, Pride and Prejudice follows the opinionated Elizabeth Bennet who must marry Mr. Darcy as he is a man of wealth. However, she is not inclined to do so easily.

As opposed to other such adaptations, the show remains faithful to the novel by portraying the characters well. Brilliant performances by Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth makes this show a delightful watch on Britbox.

5) Staged

Staged puts the talents of David Tennant and Michael Sheen to great use. Hilarious and quirky, the show follows fictionalized versions of the actors rehearsing plays, reveling in their glories, or just pulling each other's legs.

Friends in real life, the two actors started this series during the pandemic. The show also features guest appearances from actors like Judi Dench, Jim Parsons, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Samuel L. Jackson, to name a few.

6) Stonehouse

Stonehouse is a delightful comedy on Britbox. The show follows the real-life story of John Stonehouse, a British MP who fakes his death. The series takes a close look at the life of this man and the decisions that led him to take this drastic step.

Matthew Macfadyen starring as John Stonehouse does a great job of supporting this absurd comedy. This high-spirited drama will be a great companion for a late-night binge session.

7) The Thick of It

The Thick of It is pure comedic gold according to some fans. A british favorite, The Thick of It follows the chaotic life of The Minister for Social Affairs as he tries to navigate the waters of bad press for decisions taken by 10 Downing Street.

Created by Armando Iannucci, the show features some of the best writing in comedy television. Coupling that with Peter Capaldi's performance as the fuming director makes this show a must-watch on the streaming platform.

8) This Time With Alan Patridge

Alan Patridge is a comic character played by actor Steve Coogan. Impersonating multiple personalities over time, this show presents the character as a TV show host. The story follows Alan who is given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a stand-in for a TV host. But it remains to be seen if he's up for the task.

A rib-tickling parody, this series is as unique as it is relevant. The character created by Steve Coogan complements Susannah Fielding’s Jennie perfectly making this show on Britbox unmissable.

These 8 shows on Britbox are unparalleled and will provide the right dose of entertainment to the viewers.