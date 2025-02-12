Alice in Borderland season 3: Everything we know so far

The highly-anticipated Alice in Borderland season 3 has an exciting new update that will delight fans of the sci-fi thriller series. The Japanese-language series debuted its first season on Netflix on December 10, 2020, and was followed by its second season on December 22, 2022.

Alice in Borderland is inspired by Haro Aso's manga series of the same name, published between November 2010 and March 2016. Shinsuke Sato has directed the series from a screenplay he co-wrote with Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu. The series is produced by Akira Morii and executive produced by Kaata Sakamoto.

The third installment of the Netflix series is set to drop on the streaming platform in September 2025, as revealed by Shinsuke Sato in a recent Instagram post.

The show's official logline, as per Netflix, reads:

"When an aimless gamer in Tokyo is suddenly thrown into a survival game set in a parallel wasteland, he has to use all his skills to win - or die trying."

Alice in Borderland season 3 will arrive in September 2025

On September 28, 2023, Netflix announced that Alice in Borderland has been renewed for a third season. As per the press release, the upcoming series is set to chart the evolution of its main characters, Arisu and Usagi.

"With Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi in Season 3, fans can look forward to witnessing the evolution of their characters in the ever-dangerous landscape of Borderland. Shinsuke Sato's continued direction will also ensure that the series maintains its trademark intensity and cinematic excellence."

Nearly 18 months later on February 12, 2025, the show's director Shinsuke Sato announced on Instagram that Alice in Borderland season 3 will drop in September 2025. The latest season will bring back Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as Arisu and Usagi respectively. Additionally, Sato will return as director and Yasuko Kuramitsu as writer for season 3.

Moreover, the post shared on Netflix's official X account hints that the third season will be the concluding chapter of the series. However, confirmation is awaited regarding the same.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland season 3?

Alice in Borderland season 2 ended with Arisu, Usagi, and other players returning to the real world after successfully completing the final game, the Queen of Hearts. They wake up in the hospital and learn that Tokyo was destroyed by a meteor, leading the survivors to be sent to the purgatory Borderlands. However, they have no memory of their time there.

Despite not recognizing each other from Borderland, Arisu and Usagi feel inexplicably drawn to each other. The second season ended with an image of the Joker card, fuelling speculations that the Joker will play a central role in the following season.

Netflix confirmed that to be the case. During the Next on Netflix 2025 Japan event held on February 12, 2025, the streamer released the official synopsis for Alice in Borderland season 3:

"The Joker card has now appeared, marking the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice and the pursuit of a meaningful existence"

Netflix also assured fans that the next season will "immerse audiences in the characters’ survival journey through an unknown world."

Who will appear in Alice in Borderland season 3?

A still from the Japanese survival series Alice in Borderland (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

The tentative cast list for Alice in Borderland season 3 is as follows:

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu

Tao Tsuchiya as Yuzuha Usagi

Nijirō Murakami as Shuntarō Chishiya

Ayaka Miyoshi as Rizuna Ann

Aya Asahina as Hikari Kuina

Dori Sakurada as Suguru Niragi

All episodes of Alice in Borderland seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Netflix.

