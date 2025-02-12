How is The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep connected to the Netflix show? Explained

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep is the latest expansion to The Witcher Universe, created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Directed by Kang Hei Chul, the movie becomes another addition to Witcher's animated franchise following the 2021 movie Nightmare of the Wolf. The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep premiered on February 11, 2025, on Netflix.

With the screenplay written by Rae Benjamin and Mike Ostrowski, the movie is loosely based on Andrzej Sapkowski's short story titled A Little Sacrifice. In the movie, fans see Geralt and Jaskier arriving in the seaside town of Bremervoord. The Witcher is tasked by the King to investigate the mysterious killings of the local pearl divers.

However, Geralt and Jaskier soon find themselves surrounded by evil conspiracies, from the royal throne itself. Though the movie seems to be a standalone story, it is connected to The Witcher's live-action series timeline. The events in the movie, take place somewhere in between The Witcher season 1, episode 5, and episode 6. The movie is set somewhere after the events of the year 1249 when The Witcher saves Yennefer from a djinn.

Yennefer shares a strong off-screen presence in The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep

Geralt struggles to move from his feelings for Yennefer(Image via Netflix)

In The Witcher season 1, episode 5 titled Bottled Appetites, The White Wolf and Yennefer find themselves in a love affair. After a djinn is accidentally released from a lamp, Geralt arrives to save both Jaskier and Yennefer.

After the incident, Geralt and Jaskier decide to stay more than a year in Yennefer's hometown Vengerberg, before starting their journey back again. However, even after their initial parting, it is very evident that Geralt is still in love with her.

Geralt arrives at the seaside town of Bremervoord to fight monsters and earn coins (Image via Netflix)

Hence, in The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep, despite Jaskier persuading him to forget the violet-eyed witch, Geralt finds it very hard to do so. Fans see Yennefer consistently appearing in Geralt's dreams, which is more difficult for him than fighting monsters.

The duo arrive at the seaside town Bremervoord, which Geralt eventually realizes, is the hometown of Jaskier. The Witcher is tasked to investigate who has been killing the local pearl divers mysteriously. While on the search, he meets Jaskier's childhood friend, Essi Daven, and finds himself growing affection for her.

Geralt starts developing an infatuation for Essi, despite knowing they can never be together (Image via Netflix)

Though Jaskier urges Geralt to elope with Essi and create a life with her, he denies it. Geralt knows that a Witcher marrying a human is a far-fetched dream. Witchers don't age, and it would be very difficult to see his lover, age and die one day. Besides, he is still not over Yennefer, the woman equipped with magic, and who can possibly stay with him for a long time.

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep narrates a war in Bremervoord between humans and merpeople. The conflict sprouted out from the love affair between Prince Agloval and Sea Mermaid Sh’eenaz. The King Usveldt conspires with the Sea Witch Melusina, to create a conflict between the land and sea, for their own selfish ways.

The pearl drivers are killed by Melusina in the form of a Kraken, which is an eight-limbed octopus (Image via Netflix)

It is Melusina in the form of a Kraken, who has been killing the pearl-divers. After a fatal war, Geralt manages to kill Melusina and establish an initial peace treaty between the humans and the merpeople. The story in The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep stands as a part of Geralt and Jaskier's journey, in traveling to places, and killing monsters for a living.

However, in the movie, Geralt's relationship with Essi reflects a more empathetic side of The Witcher. The short love story between the two reflects Geralt's desire to have a family and the helplessness he feels in not being able to do so. Though Yennefer is not present in the movie, she shares a strong presence in Geralt's decision, to continue the journey and keep moving on.

Why do Geralt and Essi part ways at the end of The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep

Geralt and Essi part ways at the end of The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep (Image via Netflix) (Image via Netflix)

Throughout the film, viewers encounter Geralt struggling to overcome his emotions for Yennefer. After leaving the town of Vengerberg, Jaskier wants to make a fresh start. He repetitively persuades Geralt to forget the violet-eyed witch and meeting Essi, to some extent, helps in doing so.

Essi is fearless, and her search for the truth makes Geralt have a strong liking for her. In the movie, both of the characters help each other overcome their past. On the previous night before leaving Bremervoord, they confess their mutual feelings for one another.

Geralt and Jaskier leave the town of Bremervoord, embarking on a new adventure towards Caingorn, through the Dragon Mountains (Image via Netflix)

However, Essi knew from the start that couldn't have a future with The White Wolf. Essi doesn't hold Geralt back when he is leaving, because she knows, she can never get out of Bremervoord. Essi has the responsibility to look after her nephew and mother. While a Witcher's journey never stops, which Essi cannot afford to take. Geralt and Essi part ways knowing they have separate destinies.

At the end of The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep, Jakier says their next destination is headed towards Caingorn, through the Dragon Mountains. This implicates Netflix's The Witcher season 1, episode 6, titled Rare Species. Here, Geralt meets a dragon shapeshifter Borch Three Jackdaws. He embarks on a new adventure to hunt a rampaging green dragon and meets Yennefer.

The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep is available for streaming on Netflix. Check our other articles to learn more details about Netflix's The Witcher live-action series, while also the animated movies.

