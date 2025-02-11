"Worst writing I have ever witnessed": The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep receives mixed fan reviews

With Henry Cavill already gone from Netflix's The Witcher and Liam Hemsworth yet to step in as the replacement, Netflix has released an animated movie, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which almost acts as a side quest to the main series.

Set in the first season of the series, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep connects to the cannon storyline and brings back Doug Cockle, who voiced the titular character in the games, in the starring voice role. The new movie also features Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra in their respective roles from the series.

The story follows the seaside kingdom of Bremervoord and thrusts Geralt into a potential war between humans and merpeople in what looks a lot like a crossover with The Little Mermaid.

Despite its relatively tight plot and visually appealing fight sequences, the movie has not received a lot of positive attention from fans, who were quick to criticize its writing, among other aspects.

Reddit user Odd-Opening-8170 summed up the dominant mood online, saying:

"Some of the absolutely worst writing I have ever witnessed. This is fanfic territory."

Many other users seemed to share a similar view on The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

"Once again I feel like it was written by somebody who read a summary of the Witcher but never read the books or played the games. There was a checklist that had themes and characters in there, but still missed the mark. I felt like somebody had to write a Witcher movie rather than wanted to make one. I am still surprised nobody has unlocked this franchise in movie/tv."- another user wrote.

"Why did I just watch a worse version of little mermaid?"- another user added.

"It is grossly bad. No witcher eyes, musical stupidity by the bad mermaid aunt. It's so obvious that it was whacked out for money, not on the lore of The Witcher tales."- yet another user said.

However, not everyone was as dissatisfied as some. Many even praised the film and its animation style.

"Will I be hated to say I liked the movie ending better than the book ending"- one user said.

"I have almost finished watching it & I must say I'm enjoying it."- another user added.

When a franchise is as big and relevant as The Witcher, it is perhaps common to have divisive opinions.

What is The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep about?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is an animated Netflix movie based on the short story, A Little Sacrifice, which was a part of the second book, Sword of Destiny. Directed by Kang Hei Chul, the movie follows Geralt as he gets caught in the middle of a political war between sea creatures and humans.

The official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Hired to investigate seaside village attacks, mutant monster hunter Geralt unravels an age-old conflict between humans and sea people that threatens war between kingdoms."

The voice cast for the animated movie includes Doug Cockle, who reprises his roles from the videogames, Joey Batey, Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren, and Emily Carey.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is now available for streaming on Netflix.

