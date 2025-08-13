Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Fans are eager to see what comes next in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3, after the dual-episode premiere on August 12, 2025. The show is set in the year 2120, where the Earth is ruled by five large corporations that make all the major decisions. One such corporation, called Prodigy, develops a new form of species that combines human subconsciousness with a synthetic body, referring to them as hybrids.

Wendy, the main character in the series, is the first-ever hybrid who contains the subconscious of a terminally ill girl named Marcy. The previous episodes took viewers to the USCSS Maginot spaceship crash and showed how Wendy's brother, Joe, dealt with multiple attacks from a Xenomorph aboard.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 airs on August 19, 2025, and is likely to delve deeper into Wendy and Joe's character arcs. It may also elaborate on the smoldering corporate rivalry between Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani, which can escalate as the value of the crashed ship's cargo becomes evident.

When does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 will be released on August 19, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Timings may change depending on the time zones viewers are in.

Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Region Release date Release time United States (PT) August 19, 2025 5 pm United States (CT) August 19, 2025 7 pm United States (ET) August 19, 2025 8 pm United Kingdom (BST) August 20, 2025 1 am Central Europe (CET) August 20, 2025 2 am Japan (JST) August 20, 2025 9 am Australia (ACST) August 20, 2025 9:30 am

Successive episodes will be released every Tuesday, at the same time, with the total episode count being eight.

How many episodes are left to air in Alien: Earth season 1?

With the dual premiere of the series on August 12, 2025, there are a total of six episodes left to air in Alien: Earth season 1. The installments will continue to expand on Wendy's storyline, corporate rivalries, and Xenomorphs aboard the USCSS Maginot spaceship, making the remaining episodes something fans eagerly anticipate.

A brief recap of the Alien: Earth season 1 premiere episodes

Sydney Chandler as Wendy (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 1, terminally ill Marcy is the first human consciousness transferred into a synthetic body by the Prodigy Corporation, under the direction of tech genius Boy Kavalier. Renamed Wendy, she retains human emotions, particularly towards her brother Joe.

The Weyland-Yutani research ship USCSS Maginot returns from a 65-year mission with alien specimens, including a Xenomorph. As the Xenomorphs escape, they slaughter the crew, causing cyborg security officer Morrow to crash-land in Prodigy City. Intent on acquiring the specimens for Weyland-Yutani, Morrow demonstrates cold indifference to human life.

Episode 2 finds Wendy sent by Prodigy scientist-synth Kirsh to probe the Maginot wreck, where she is reunited with Joe, her brother, and a Prodigy medic. The team finds alien eggs at the crash site, suggesting a Xenomorph queen. Wendy and Joe's reunion is interrupted when a Xenomorph attacks, taking Joe away. Joe's destiny is left undetermined as Wendy pursues the Xenomorph and Joe into the unknown.

Major events to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 (speculative)

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 will likely delve deeper into the consequences of the USCSS Maginot crash and the growing corporate struggle between Prodigy and Weyland-Yutani. Fans can anticipate Wendy exploring further into the wreckage in a bid to find Joe, whose survival is not certain after being abducted by a Xenomorph.

The episode can also potentially explore Wendy's shifting identity as a human-synthetic hybrid, pushing her emotional limits and physical capacities. Alien eggs hinting at the possibility of a Xenomorph queen raise the stakes for both corporations' rival agendas in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3.

Morrow's subsequent actions will certainly ramp up tensions, as his allegiance to Weyland-Yutani may drive him to become more violent and morally unsavory in his methods. The narrative can also delve deeper into political activity in New Siam, revealing how the Maginot catastrophe poses a threat to Prodigy's dominance.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 3 will be available to stream on Hulu on August 20, 2025.

