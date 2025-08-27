Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 will likely up the stakes of survival after Boy Kavelier's continuous Xenomorph experimentation. Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth explores themes of human synthetics, cyborgs, alien invasions, and corporate politics. In the previous episode, Wendy is seen getting to understand and replicate the Xenomorph language, resulting in a connection between the two.

Ad

Meanwhile, Morrow, determined to get his life's work back to Weyland Yutani from Prodigy, blackmails Slightly and builds a plan to retrieve the eggs. Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5, releasing September 2, 2025, will likely pursue these plotlines while also uncovering hidden mysteries about the Xenomorphs.

When does Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from the show (Image via Hulu)

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 will be released on September 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. Timings may vary depending on the time zones viewers are in.

Ad

Trending

Here are the release timings for different time zones:

Region and time zone Release date Release time United States (PT) September 2, 2025 5 PM United States (CT) September 2, 2025 7 PM United States (ET) September 2, 2025 8 PM United Kingdom (BST) September 3, 2025 1 AM Central Europe (CET) September 3, 2025 2 AM Japan (JST) September 3, 2025 9 AM Australia (ACST) September 3, 2025 9:30 AM

Ad

Successive episodes will be released every Tuesday on FX. The season consists of eight episodes in total.

How many episodes are left to air in Alien: Earth season 1?

With the release of the fourth episode on August 26, 2025, there are a total of four episodes left to air in Alien: Earth season 1. The installments will continue to expand on Wendy's storyline, corporate rivalries, and Xenomorphs being experimented with, making the remaining episodes something fans eagerly anticipate.

Ad

A brief recap of Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4

Wendy with the Xenomorph inside Hermit's lung (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 4, Wendy gets a breakthrough in contacting alien life. Near the end of the episode, she personally contacts a baby Xenomorph that had been implanted in her brother Joe's lung. The creature reacts positively to her, even letting her touch it.

Ad

Wendy persuades Boy Kavalier to allow Joe to stay on the island, with the condition that she will pursue further attempts to contact the Xenomorphs. Somewhere else, Kirsh keeps an eye on the Prodigy hybrids and learns that Slightly is secretly talking to Morrow using an implant in his neck. During these communications, Morrow blackmails Slightly by threatening his human relatives, compelling him to introduce a human to the Xenomorph egg.

Ad

Slightly thinks about Joe as a possible target, generating more tension among the hybrids. At the same time, Nibs has a mental breakdown and starts believing false things about her identity, which leads her to attack Dame Sylvia with physical violence. Sylvia, by way of self-defense, puts her under "Level 3" threat protocol in her quarters, indicating her as a risk to the program.

Major events to expect from Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 (speculative)

Ad

Ad

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5, viewers can expect the aftermath of Wendy’s breakthrough with the baby Xenomorph to take center stage. The show might explore how her success in soothing and speaking to the alien affects Boy Kavalier's strategy toward the Prodigy program, in addition to whether Joe's survival complicates the dynamic of the group.

Slightly's covert communication with Morrow will probably intensify, and the audience might witness him being driven further toward betraying his team as Morrow threatens his family. This may put Joe squarely in Morrow's crosshairs, amping up the tension within the lab.

Ad

In the meantime, the show might delve into the consequences of Nibs's violent outburst, with her "Level 3" status raising questions regarding whether Prodigy will quarantine her for good or try to rehabilitate her. With alliances changing and external forces building, episode 5 might raise the stakes on the survival, control, and rebellion among the hybrids.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 5 will be available to watch on Hulu on September 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More