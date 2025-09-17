Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 ending explained- Why did Joe shoot Nibs?

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7, titled Emergence, gets to the heart of the chaos engulfing Neverland, as friendships splinter and survival is a last-ditch gamble. The episode uncovers layers of conflict, existential desperation, and brutal treachery, while featuring a complex altercation between Joe and Nibs. As the group, including Wendy, Joe, and Nibs, attempts to escape to the docks and flee the island by boat, they face a well-orchestrated ambush by Prodigy's soldiers.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

Amid the chaos in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7, Nibs’ hybrid instincts overpower her humanity, especially after Chief Nagg’s cruel provocation by tossing her favorite toy into the water. In a fit of uncontrollable fury, Nibs becomes a murderous force herself, killing the soldier. But Joe regards her as a liability since she might get out of control and hurt his friends.

Ad

Trending

Trying not to let any more bloodshed occur, Joe shoots an electroshock gun at Nibs and stops her. Joe, between his sense of loyalty and survival instincts, intervenes and shoots Nibs, a tragic decision that places him as a traitor in the eyes of his sister Wendy.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 leads to a chain of shocking events

A still from the episode (Image via Hulu)

In Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7, Joe's action to kill Nibs was not spontaneous but the result of escalating tension, betrayal, and survival instincts. Arthur played a key part in this sequence of tragic events. Aware of the hybrid tracking system being a deadly threat, Arthur disabled it and gave Joe the passcode to enter a ship vital to their escape.

Ad

This act of rebellion against the grip of Prodigy was a desperate bid to assist Joe in evading arrest, but it eventually exposed them to danger. While Joe and the group moved towards their point of escape, they were eventually confronted by Prodigy soldiers, who appeared to be ahead of them as a result of an effective intelligence network.

The pressure was compounded when Chief Nagg, a Prodigy enforcer, threw Nibs' beloved toy, Mr. Strawberry, into the sea, which sent Nibs over the edge. Her evolution into an uncontrollable hybrid mode was bound to occur due to past events. Joe, who had spent his life grappling with allegiances, attempted to control the situation, but when Nibs started attacking his friends, the only thing left to do was disable her.

Ad

Joe's killing shot was a miserable choice out of desperation, highlighting further the dark undertones of lost innocence and the blurred border between humanity and monster that run throughout the series.

Slightly and Smee's tragic journey in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7

Slightly and Smee (Image via Hulu)

Slightly's storyline during Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 was characterized by desperation and hopelessness. Slightly and Smee were charged with bringing Morrow Arthur's Facehugger corpse, and they traveled a treacherous path through Neverland to bring his body to the beach. When Arthur, in the chestburster stage, started convulsing violently, the tension mounted.

Ad

The death of Arthur was both sudden and graphic, rivaling time-honored scenes from the Alien series. It left Slightly in emotional tatters, as he was just a child being forced to realize the abhorrent truth that innocence is expendable in a world of corporate evil and alien horror.

In spite of Slightly's frantic attempts at not getting caught, Prodigy's unrelenting tracking ability made their efforts useless. The chestburster, its emergence surprisingly sudden, was quickly taken into custody by Prodigy forces and used as a means to bargain with the Weyland-Yutani soldiers.

Ad

Kirsh and Morrow's strategic clash in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7

Ad

The clash between Kirsh and Morrow in Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 was a textbook case of strategic power play. Kirsh, personifying a strategic genius, outthought every action of Morrow, Slightly, and Smee. His game was played as he masterminded the capture of the chestburster, reversing the fortunes in his direction.

Morrow, an experienced operator but ultimately outwitted, saw his scheme unwind as Kirsh strategically deployed Prodigy soldiers and took advantage of Morrow's desperation. Kirsh most likely discovered Morrow's plan via intercepted communications, which put him way ahead of the game.

Ad

Kirsh's self-satisfied arrogance as he issued the order for Morrow's arrest was contrasted with Morrow's increasing awareness of loss. The chestburster, now with Kirsh, was not just a xenomorph but a bargaining chip. This deliberate switch of power raises considerable questions regarding Kirsh's final motive and suggests a more extensive conspiracy among Prodigy's ranks.

Alien: Earth season 1 episode 7 is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhisri Kodandaraman Abhisri K is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a B.Tech in Biotechnology that honed her analytical and critical thinking skills, her passion for entertainment led her to explore writing about TV shows and movies. Her journey began as the Head of Writing for PES University's drama club, where she led scriptwriting and creative content development.



Abhisri's love for films and TV shows stems from their power to connect people, reflect culture, and evoke emotions that resonate with global audiences. She is committed to ethical journalism, ensuring accuracy and relevance by cross-verifying sources and maintaining objectivity in her reporting.



When she is not writing, Abhisri enjoys reading, exploring new music genres, and sketching. Know More