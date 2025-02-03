All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 drops next Sunday, February 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm Pacific Time, only on MASTERPIECE on PBS. The next episode is set to bring more fun and adventure as Skeldale House becomes even more lively with Tristan Farnon's return.

The British comedy-drama also promises some romantic flair in the upcoming episode. Both Siegfried and Carmody are expected to deal with each of their romantic pursuits, per the episode's synopsis from PBS. Meanwhile, Mrs. Hall, who had taken the warden's role, will clash with her boss, Mr. Bosworth.

Andy Hay, who directed episodes of the show from previous seasons, directs episodes 5 to 7 of season 5. Per the show's IMDb page, All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 will also bring back actress Caroline Menton, who played Doris in episode 2, Jenny's friend whom Carmody was crushing on.

When is the release day for All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5?

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 will be released on Sunday, February 9, 2025. As usual, viewers can expect it to drop at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

The table below provides the exact release dates and times for the upcoming episode in selected regions and time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Sunday, February 9, 2025 6:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 9, 2025

8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 9, 2025

9:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 10, 2025

2:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 10, 2025

3:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 10, 2025

4:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025

7:30 am Japan Standard Time Monday, February 10, 2025

11:00 am

Where to watch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5 airs for US fans exclusively on MASTERPIECE on PBS, so episode 5 will be dropping there as well on the above-mentioned release date. It will also have encore broadcasts, but the schedules depend on local stations.

Besides on air, viewers can also watch the upcoming episode 5 online via the PBS website or the PBS app.

A brief recap of All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 4 is titled Uninvited Guests. The episode saw Tristan and Carmody finally meet face to face. There was tension brewing between them early on, mainly because of their clashing personalities and the fact that they had to share a room.

However, with Mrs. Hall's insistence, they worked together looking for a rogue snake at the Pumphrey Manor. Getting stuck in a room with the python, which Tristan was afraid of, allowed the two to bond and work out their differences. They later agreed to share the room, with Carmody trying to one-up Tristan, in jest, so he would get the bed. Tristan, however, promised that he would get the other man back.

The previous episode also saw James struggle with unresolved feelings from being sent home from RAF Abingdon. He later revealed to Helen what happened to his crew during training.

What to expect in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5, Pair Bond, will bring more of Siegfried Farnon and his protege, Richard Carmody's dynamic to the forefront. Carmody just came home from London, as seen in the previous episode, but he will be receiving some good news that will test his and Siegfried's newfound kinship. He will also have to make a tough choice—London or Darrowby?

However, they aren't the only ones struggling, career-wise, because Mrs. Hall will face some snags during a warden task. Per the episode's official logline from PBS, here's what viewers can expect from the favorite All Creatures Great and Small characters next week:

"Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he's holding back his protege. Mrs. Hall must deal with an unlikely emergency in Darrowby and Siegfried and Carmody have to pay attention to their romantic pursuits."

Catch All Creatures Great and Small season 5 episode 5 next week on February 9, 2025.

