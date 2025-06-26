AMC's Nautilus season 1: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Nautilus season 1 is a British adventure‑drama series created and primarily written by James Dormer. The series explores the secret origin story of Captain Nemo, an Indian prince who constructs the legendary submarine Nautilus, and is a reinvented rendition of Jules Verne's classic novel, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea. The series was purchased by Amazon Prime Video in August 2024 for distribution in the UK and Ireland. It will debut on June 29, 2025, in the United States and Canada after AMC revealed in October 2023 that it had purchased the rights to broadcast it.
In the drama, which is set in 1857, Nemo's journey from revolutionary and prisoner in colonial India to the intelligent but vindictive commander of a highly developed submersible is chronicled. When he takes over the Nautilus, he uses the submarine's powers for both exploration and armed resistance to lead a varied crew on a quest of escape and retaliation against the despotic East India Mercantile Company.
Filming began in February 2022 and lasted for ten months at Australia's Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast. Location shoots were held at Queensland Parliament House and Brisbane's Old Museum, and there was a lot of waterwork done with big tanks and dry-for-wet methods.
The series, which had a production budget of over $300 million AUD, was one of the biggest ever filmed in Australia because of financing from Screen Queensland and visual effects help from Screenwest in Western Australia.
What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE
How to watch Nautilus season 1
Nautilus season 1 will begin airing on AMC (cable) and AMC+ (streaming) on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with the premiere of two episodes at 9 PM ET/PT. Subscribe to AMC+, the premium platform offered by AMC Networks, to watch it online.
According to the official AMC press release, Nautilus is an AMC Original and will be available for online viewing on AMC+ the same evening as the cable broadcast. AMC+ is available on its website, in-app, and through apps from companies including YouTube TV add-ons, Amazon, Roku, Apple TV, and Hulu.
Exploring the plot of Nautilus season 1
The ten-episode adventure-drama series Nautilus is based on the genesis story of Captain Nemo. The story, which is set in 1857, begins with Prince Dakkar, who would eventually become Nemo, an Indian monarch who is imprisoned by the repressive British East India Mercantile Company.
Nemo finally rebels after being assigned to develop a covert submarine (the Nautilus) in a prison colony utilizing slave labor.
The show follows Nemo's revolt in a serialized arc with corporate assailants and military warships, and it also features more episodic interactions with treasure hunts, sea monsters, and far-flung island escapes.
The Nautilus crew is diverse, with members such as engineer Humility Lucas—who transforms from prisoner to important ally—and Loti, Blaster, and Benoit all playing a part in the close-knit dynamics of the ship.
Cast members of Nautilus season 1
Shazad Latif plays Captain Nemo (Prince Dakkar), a former Indian prince who takes control of the Nautilus submarine and sets out on a quest for freedom and retribution against the repressive East India Mercantile Company.
Georgia Flood plays the role of Humility Lucas, a wealthy Englishwoman who is captured as a hostage and becomes a useful engineer and dependable ally.
Loti, a talented machinist in charge of preserving the submarine and guarding Humility, is portrayed by Céline Menville. Thierry Frémont plays Gustave Benoit, a dependable crew member and the ship's architect.
An ensemble supporting cast also features in Nautilus season 1. Some of them are listed as follows:
- Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface
- Arlo Green as Turan
- Tyrone Ngatai as Kai
- Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin
- Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo
- Ashan Kumar as Ranbir
- Chum Ehelepola as Jagadish
- Cameron Cuffe as Lord Pitt
- Kayden Price as Blaster
- Damien Garvey as Director Crawley
Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.