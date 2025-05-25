Your Friends and Neighbors episode 8 ending explained: Why did Mel get fired from her job?

Your Friends and Neighbors episode 8 was released on Apple TV+ on May 23, 2025. It follows the story of Andrew "Coop" Cooper after he gets arrested on the charge of killing Paul Levitt.

Police suspect Coop after discovering that he has been involved with Paul's ex-wife Sam in secret. Their suspicion gets seemingly confirmed after they find the gun used for the murder inside the trunk of Coop's car, and take him into custody.

While out to get coffee the morning after Coop's arrest, his ex-wife Mel comes face to face with Sam. The latter accuses Coop of killing her former husband, and in the heated argument that follows, she slaps Mel.

In turn, Mel punches Sam in the face and is stopped by her boyfriend, Nick, who carries her out of the coffee shop. The incident gets recorded on phones and goes viral, leading to Mel losing her job as a child therapist in school.

Later, Mel goes to visit Coop to tell him about the news, even though she previously sent him away without letting him meet the children after getting bail. She asks Coop about whether he actually killed Paul, which he vehemently denies. The two are quickly able to put their past tension away and find common ground.

Coop gets his best friends back in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 8

Coop is known to have had two best friends, ex-NBA star Nick, and his business manager Barney. He fell out with the first almost a year ahead of the events of Your Friends and Neighbors when he discovered him in bed with his wife. The latter pushed him away after he was hit by a car while trying to save Coop from getting mugged, and Coop refused to come clean to him.

In episode 8, Nick finds out that Mel and Coop slept together while taking their kids to tour Princeton. Furious, he goes to Coop's rented apartment and punches him at the door. The moment of aggression apparently breaks down the grudge Coop held against him, knowing now that he still has Mel's heart. The two sit and watch TV, as Barney makes his appearance.

Barney has been concerned about Coop since hearing about his arrest. Even though he previously said he wanted nothing to do with him, he rushes to Coop's side as soon as he gets bail.

Seeing him and Nick together, Barney suggests that they have gone through a lot and should therefore go out and get wasted to give themselves a break. The others are only too happy to oblige, and the trio hits the club and downs themselves in booze and drugs.

The night ends with Coop, Nick, and Barney on the deserted golf course. In a moment of weakness, Coop confesses to Barney that he is the person stealing from the homes in their neighborhood. However, by a stroke of luck, Barney passes out on the greens right before Coop utters the words, thus keeping his nightly escapades a secret.

Coop refuses to consider a plea deal in Your Friends and Neighbors episode 8

Kat Resnick, Coop's attorney, suggests that he take the plea deal over the charge of killing Paul in Your Friends and Neighbors. She believes that by creating reasonable doubt, the deal will allow Coop to be out of prison by the time his son Hunter goes to college. However, convinced of his innocence, Coop refuses to even consider the deal, because it will mean an admission of guilt.

Even though he has made peace with stealing from the uber-rich, Coop's moral compass refuses to let him be associated with murder. He categorically assures every one of his family members and friends of his innocence and demands that his lawyer does not such thing to even hint at probable guilt.

