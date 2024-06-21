America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Full list of primary cast

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a Netflix docuseries following the auditions and training of the 2023-2024 season's batch of the cheerleading squad. It's the spiritual successor to Country Music Television's Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which ran from 2006-2021.

America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will feature the head honchos of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders including director Kelli Finglass, head choreographer Judy Trammell, and executive vice president Charlotte Jones.

On the performers' side, there are rookie aspirants such as ballerina Carly Baby and veterans such as Kelcey Wetterbegrg.

Read along for the full cast list.

The cast of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Kelli Finglass

Trending

The director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders since 1991, she herself is an alumnus. With her long tenure, she has played a pivotal role in transforming the DCC into the brand it is today. As she says in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:

"The new energy from the rookie candidates to the veteran candidates, that's what keeps me energized through the years."

Judy Trammell

Judy is the head choreographer for the DCC and is also an alumnus. Finglass has approvingly called her an iconic '80s cheerleader. In America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Judy has high hopes for the new generation of aspirants:

"In 1980, when I auditioned, 2,000 girls showed up. When you see old videos of it now, it’s funny to watch. We wore little shorts sets and heels. I don’t think that in those days, the girls were as technically trained. The girls now are far more superior than what we had."

Charlotte Jones

Charlotte is the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and serves as its executive brand manager. She hired Kelli Finglass as the DCC director and has put a lot of faith in her leadership. As she says:

"Hiring Kelli was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. I need someone around me that I can trust. I need someone who will lie awake at night and try to solve problems, and tries to make the vision happen."

Charly Barby

Charly Barby is one of the rookie candidates. (Image via Netflix)

Charly is a rookie candidate who has trained as a ballet dancer. She hopes to leverage that experience to prove her value to the DCC.

"Ballet is a great base to have … there’s a right and a wrong to technique, and I always like to get it right."

Anisha Kula

Anisha is a rookie candidate who will feature in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and has a job as an orthodontist. She drew attention during the early DCC auditions with her "Bollyfusion" dance routines.

"If I know I have five minutes between patients, I try to run one or two full routines. It’s tough, but worth it."

Kelly Villares

Kelly is a rookie aspirant from new Jersey who wanted to move to Texas and audition for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will follow her journey. Fully aware of what a daunting ambition it is, she credits her family for supporting her.

"I have wanted to be a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader my whole life. I just didn’t think it was in the cards for me, considering I live in New Jersey. I want to make my parents proud, because they know how bad I want it, and they’ve sacrificed so much.

Kelcey Wetterberg

Kelcey is a five-year veteran candidate for the DCC. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders follows her ambitions to make the 2023 cut. She also works as a pediatric nurse and has spoken about the pressures of managing these two demanding responsibilities.

"You learn to expedite your meals when you’re busy like me 18 hours a day. DCC is more of a part-time job — as a nurse I work 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., then go to practice and get home at midnight, sometimes 1:00 a.m."

Ari McClure

Ari is a rookie candidate and medical device salesperson. She'd previously auditioned for the DCC in 2022 and failed to make the cut. However, she's not ready to give up and will make another attempt in America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"I had always wanted to do DCC. It was my dream. I decided I was going to try out in April of 2022, and got cut at the end of July. It was devastating. After I got cut, I wondered where to go from there — I knew deep down I would never would want to do another NFL team.

Reece Allman

Reece is a rookie candidate auditioning for the DCC. She's been very open about her struggles with her self-image and credits her faith with helping her move forward.

Victoria Kalina

Victoria is a dance and fitness instructor. She's also the daughter of Tina Kalina, a DCC alumnus from the '80s. She has every intention of following in her mother's footsteps and considers her her biggest supporter and closest confidant.

Madeline Salter

Madeline is a dance instructor and both of her parents have worked for the Dallas Cowboys. Her mother is a DCC alumnus and her father was a cinematographer for the team.

"I knew I wanted to be in DCC when I saw Thunderstruck for the first time. It’s powerful. You are getting hyped and riled up before the game even starts.

Sophia Laufer

Sophia is a dancer instructor and second-year veteran candidate, who has competed in dance since she was 5. According to her, one of the biggest appeals of joining the DCC is its positive team culture.

"What I like most about being a part of DCC is the team bond and relationships formed. All the girls are genuine, helpful, and kind. They are all rooting for each other and genuinely want to see each other succeed."

Anna Kate

Anna Kate is an investment advisor representative and a rookie candidate. She lives with her sister, Caroline Kate, a five-year veteran who retired after the 2022-2023 season.

Caroline Kate

Caroline Kate is Anna Kate's sister. Caroline is recovering from surgery and living with her sister, who she plans to support during her DCC auditions.

Katherine Puryear

Katherine Puryear is also a retired DCC cheerleader and a friend of Caroline's.

All episodes of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are available for viewing on Netflix.