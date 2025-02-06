Apple Cider Vinegar soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Netflix's latest true-crime adaptation, Apple Cider Vinegar, has opened to great reception, with some critics even calling it the most binge-worthy show in quite a while. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey as wellness guru Belle Gibson and her friend Milla, respectively, the series follows the rise and fall of Gibson and the aftermath of her lie being exposed.
The series, besides its exceptional story inspired by true events, features some brilliant performances, camera work, and a hoard of great songs that accentuate the mood of the story. The series not only contains some great compositions from Australian composer Cornel Wilczek, who is renowned for his work in films like Talk to Me, but the series also features a great mix of classic and contemporary songs that are worth every bit of the screen time.
Without further ado, let us check out all the songs that appear in Apple Cider Vinegar.
Every song in Apple Cider Vinegar
Here is a list of every song featured in each episode of Apple Cider Vinegar-
Episode 1
- Toxic – Britney Spears
- Dirty Paws – Of Monsters & Men
- Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall
- Friends (Black Angus Remix) – Sneaky Sound System
- Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
Episode 2
- Hermano A Hermano – Harry Lightfoot
- I Really Like You – Carly Rae Jepsen
- Monte Carlo – Remi Wolf
Episode 3
- Clap Your Hands – Sia
- Feel So Close – Calvin Harris
- We Can Do Anything – Wizardz Of Oz
- Get Lucky – Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams
- Cant Get Enough Of Myself – Santigold
- Brave – Sara Bareilles
- Endless Summer – The Jezabels
- Dont You Know Who I Am? – Happyland
Episode 4
- Is This How You Feel? – The Preatures
- Magic – Pilot
- Everything We Need – Brixton
- Always See Your Face – Love
Episode 5
- Roar – Katy Perry
- Flagpole Sitta – Harvey Danger
Episode 6
- I Will Follow You Into The Dark – Death Cab For Cutie
- My Kind Of Scene – Powderfinger
- Cant Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue
- California – Phantom Planet
- Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
What is Apple Cider Vinegar about?
Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the real-life wellness guru Belle Gibson, who faked her cancer diagnosis and claimed that diet, exercise, natural medicine, and alternative medicine therapies healed her. She was declared a convicted scammer.
The series comes from Samantha Strauss and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey in the leading roles. The cast further includes Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, and Susie Porter, among many others.
The synopsis for the series reads:
"The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true."
How to watch Apple Cider Vinegar?
As a Netflix release, the series is only available to stream on Netflix. There may be other options to watch this series later, but so far, Netflix seems to be the only destination.
For those without a subscription, Netflix comes for $7.99 / month for its ad-supported tier.
All the episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are available to stream right now.