Apple Cider Vinegar soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series

Netflix's latest true-crime adaptation, Apple Cider Vinegar, has opened to great reception, with some critics even calling it the most binge-worthy show in quite a while. Starring Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey as wellness guru Belle Gibson and her friend Milla, respectively, the series follows the rise and fall of Gibson and the aftermath of her lie being exposed.

The series, besides its exceptional story inspired by true events, features some brilliant performances, camera work, and a hoard of great songs that accentuate the mood of the story. The series not only contains some great compositions from Australian composer Cornel Wilczek, who is renowned for his work in films like Talk to Me, but the series also features a great mix of classic and contemporary songs that are worth every bit of the screen time.

Without further ado, let us check out all the songs that appear in Apple Cider Vinegar.

Every song in Apple Cider Vinegar

Here is a list of every song featured in each episode of Apple Cider Vinegar-

Episode 1

Toxic – Britney Spears

Dirty Paws – Of Monsters & Men

Suddenly I See – KT Tunstall

Friends (Black Angus Remix) – Sneaky Sound System

Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat

Episode 2

Hermano A Hermano – Harry Lightfoot

I Really Like You – Carly Rae Jepsen

Monte Carlo – Remi Wolf

Episode 3

Clap Your Hands – Sia

Feel So Close – Calvin Harris

We Can Do Anything – Wizardz Of Oz

Get Lucky – Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams

Cant Get Enough Of Myself – Santigold

Brave – Sara Bareilles

Endless Summer – The Jezabels

Dont You Know Who I Am? – Happyland

Episode 4

Is This How You Feel? – The Preatures

Magic – Pilot

Everything We Need – Brixton

Always See Your Face – Love

Episode 5

Roar – Katy Perry

Flagpole Sitta – Harvey Danger

Episode 6

I Will Follow You Into The Dark – Death Cab For Cutie

My Kind Of Scene – Powderfinger

Cant Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue

California – Phantom Planet

Vampire – Olivia Rodrigo

What is Apple Cider Vinegar about?

Apple Cider Vinegar is based on the real-life wellness guru Belle Gibson, who faked her cancer diagnosis and claimed that diet, exercise, natural medicine, and alternative medicine therapies healed her. She was declared a convicted scammer.

The series comes from Samantha Strauss and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Alycia Debnam-Carey in the leading roles. The cast further includes Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Mark Coles Smith, Ashley Zukerman, and Susie Porter, among many others.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"The life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who had a large social media following, where she pretended to be suffering from cancer but keeping the disease under control using self-care therapies. She confessed that none of it was true."

How to watch Apple Cider Vinegar?

As a Netflix release, the series is only available to stream on Netflix. There may be other options to watch this series later, but so far, Netflix seems to be the only destination.

For those without a subscription, Netflix comes for $7.99 / month for its ad-supported tier.

All the episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar are available to stream right now. Stay tuned for more updates.

