Bad Romance season 2 episode 5: A detailed case overview

Bad Romance season 2 episode 5 explores the story of Angelique Goyena and her mother, Vonda Goyena, who were found murdered in their residence in Norfolk, Virginia, in June 2007. Authorities discovered their bodies lying on the floor; however, there were no signs of forced entry.

Despite having an alibi from the family members of the victims, authorities failed to find a concrete lead. However, two weeks after the murder, authorities received a letter from Chicago claiming to be from the murderer.

Another letter had arrived from Michigan, revealing that the murder was done because Angelique had rejected his romantic advances. When investigators delved into the past of Angelique Goyena's fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw, they found crucial details about the prime motive of the murder.

Bad Romance season 2 episode 5, Betrayed, is a true-crime docuseries and will air on April 22, 2025, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

What happened to the Bad Romance episode subjects Angelique and Vonda Goyena?

The bodies of Angelique and Vonda Goyena were found in their residence (Image via Pexels)

As reported by 13 News, in June 2007, the bodies of Angelique and Vonda Goyena were found at their residence on Friden Street, Norfolk, Virginia. The victims were reportedly stabbed multiple times to death.

As per ABC, there were no signs of forced entry into the residence. When authorities questioned the relatives who had access to the house, each one had their alibi. During the initial investigation, authorities didn't find any crucial evidence that could lead them to the murderer.

However, two weeks after the crime, authorities received an anonymous letter from Chicago claiming to be the murderer. The police department in Virginia received another letter, which was sent from Michigan.

Bad Romance: Angelique's fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw, became the prime suspect

Investigators received anonymous letters claiming to be from the murderer (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The Sun, the murderer claimed in the letter that the victims were killed because Angelique dismissed his romantic attempts. When Angelique's fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw, was interrogated by the police, he revealed that during the time of the murder, he was with his son from a former relationship.

As per David, he was at a Boy Scout event, which was 80 miles away from the crime scene. However, as reported by The Sun, there were several inconsistencies in David's story, which turned the primary suspicion towards him.

When authorities investigated David Wayne Hoshaw's personal history, they found that he was involved with another woman after Angelique's murder. Reportedly, Hoshaw didn't even attend her funeral and went to Michigan to his new partner.

As reported by The Sun, when investigators searched for his credit card bills and call records, his location was tracked down to post offices, from where the letters were sent on that date.

David Wayne Hoshaw was sentenced to life imprisonment (Image via Pexels)

On June 18, 2009, Bad Romance culprit David Wayne Hoshaw was arrested in Michigan. As reported by 13 News, he was charged with the multiple homicide of Angelique and Vonda Goyena. During the interrogation, he denied all the allegations against him.

However, his new partner and fiancée, Amanda, revealed that David confessed to committing the murders in front of her. On October 5, 2010, David Wayne Hoshaw was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to lifetime imprisonment without any chance of parole.

