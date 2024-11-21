Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, recap, and more

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 drops next Wednesday, November 27, 2024, exclusively on Apple TV+, and is anticipated to bring the four remaining Garvey sisters together as they deal with the mystery of Grace's death. The murderous Garvey sisters are set to return now that they have a lead as to who terrorized their sister before she died.

Bad Sisters season 2, episode 3 confirmed that Grace died from her car crash. But Eva, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka think her accident was odd because it wasn't a busy road where she had an accident. Ursula was grieving her sister's death but was also filled with guilt, thinking that the pills she gave Grace could have impaired her driving. But it turned out that Grace didn't use the pills, so she's in the clear.

Trending

However, the sisters discover that Angelica could have been blackmailing Grace, and Becka tells her sister that they should get one step ahead of Angelica.

How they deal with Angelica is anticipated to play out in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4.

When will Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 release?

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 drops on streaming next Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 9 pm Pacific Time or 12 am Eastern Standard Time.

The table below will provide a better idea of the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode under different time zones. These are adjusted release timings based on Daylight Saving Time.

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Tuesday, November 26, 2024 11:00 PM Pacific Time Tuesday, November 26, 2024 9:00 PM Mountain Time Tuesday, November 26, 2024 10:00 PM Colombia Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 3:00 PM

Indian Standard Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 10:30 AM

Japan Standard Time Wednesday, November 27, 2024 2:00 PM

The clocks were set back by exactly an hour on November 3, which was when Daylight Savings 2024 ended.

Where to watch Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4

Like the previous episodes of the Apple TV+ black comedy series, Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 will drop on streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. The show won't be available to watch anywhere else.

The first seven days are free for new Apple TV+ users, but subscriptions will cost $9.99 a month once the free trial ends.

A brief recap of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3

Episode 3 aired following the two-episode premiere of Bad Sisters season 2. It is titled Missing, which manifested in how the four remaining Garvey sisters missed Grace after she passed away from a tragic car accident.

Missing also referenced Grace's new husband, who went missing for a while before he suddenly turned up at the last minute during Grace's funeral.

The sisters were reeling after Grace's death and they tried to make sense of her accident. They couldn't believe what happened, and at one point, entertained that Grace could have been drunk driving.

The theory brought Ursula back to the time when she gave Grace a pack of pills to help with her nerves. She thinks Grace took the pills after she couldn't find them in Grace's house, leading to Ursula feeling guilty about Grace's death.

She didn't tell the sisters about the pills, but she confessed to Angelica about it, which the latter used to subtly extort money from her. But when the toxicology result came out clean, Ursula came clean to her sisters both about the pills and about telling Angelica about it.

It also led them to think that Angelica was blackmailing Grace before she died, which they said would explain why she withdrew a lot of cash on the day of the accident.

What to expect in Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 is titled Person of Interest, teasing the Garvey sisters looking into Grace's blackmailer—Angelica. Per the episode logline, they are going to work together to look for evidence about Angelica as they look for someone to blame for their family's tragedy.

Becka is also anticipating to receive some news that could change her life. Whether it's for the good or bad is yet to be determined. That said, it could be related to her ex and Grace's insurer, Matt Claffin, who attended the funeral.

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 is also anticipated to bring some twists and turns in Angelica and the Garvey sisters' lives. Based on the final scene of episode 3, Angelica is getting close to Grace's daughter, Blanaid.

Catch Bad Sisters season 2 episode 4 next Wednesday, November 27, only on Apple TV+. The previous episodes of the series can also be watched on the platform with a subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback