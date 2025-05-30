Bart and Krista Halderson's murders: A full timeline of events

Bart and Krista Halderson were killed in Wisconsin in July 2021. The couple, who resided in Windsor with their youngest son, Chandler, appeared to lead an ordinary family life. However, there was a veil of deception beneath the surface.

Chandler had been living a life under pretenses regarding his education and profession. When his parents discovered the truth, it led to a fatal conclusion. Chandler killed Bart and Krista, mutilated their bodies, and disposed of their remains throughout southern Wisconsin.

The subsequent investigation unveiled shocking details, including evidence gathered via digital traces and forensic examinations. Chandler was eventually arrested, tried, and sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the murders of his parents.

The case of Bart and Krista Halderson will be aired on ABC’s true-crime show 20/20. The episode, titled Road Map to Murder, will premiere on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9:01 pm ET on ABC. It will also be made available for streaming the following day on Hulu and ABC News digital platforms.

A complete timeline of the events leading up to the murders of Bart and Krista Halderson, including their final moments and the conviction of their son

June 29–30, 2021: Last known alive

Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen alive at their home in Windsor, Wisconsin. According to court documents, Krista was last seen at work on June 29, and Bart was last seen on June 30 (As per Wisconsin State Journal).

July 1, 2021: Suspected date of murders of Bart and Krista Halderson

Prosecutors believe Chandler Halderson killed his parents on July 1 after Bart discovered Chandler’s lies about college and work (according to ABC News).

July 2–4, 2021: Cover-up activities

Chandler was seen buying cleaning supplies and ice. He sent messages from his parents’ phones to cover up their absence. He told others that his parents had gone to their cabin for the July 4th holiday (according to Court Testimony).

July 7, 2021: Bart and Krista Halderson are reported missing

Chandler reported Bart and Krista missing to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He claimed they had left for the family cabin with another couple and did not return (according to CBS News).

July 8, 2021: Discovery of remains of Bart and Krista Halderson

Police found Bart Halderson’s torso in a rural area near Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, following a tip from a landowner who had seen Chandler on the property (according to NBC15).

Chandler was arrested for providing false information to police (according to ABC News).

July 10–14, 2021: More remains found

Investigators used Chandler’s digital footprint to locate Krista Halderson’s remains in the Wisconsin River in Sauk City (according to the Wisconsin State Journal).

Forensic teams recovered over 200 bone fragments from the Halderson home’s fireplace (according to CBS News).

July 15, 2021: Charges filed

Chandler Halderson was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and hiding a corpse ( as reported by NBC15).

January 4–20, 2022: Trial

Chandler Halderson’s trial took place in Dane County. Evidence included digital data, surveillance footage, and forensic findings (as reported by ABC News).

January 20, 2022: Conviction

Chandler Halderson was found guilty on all counts (as reported by the Wisconsin State Journal).

March 17, 2022: Sentencing

Chandler was sentenced to life in prison without parole (as reported by ABC News).

For more details about the murder of Bart and Krista Halderson, watch 20/20 on ABC.

