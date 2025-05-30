Where is Chandler Halderson now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 is all set to uncover the harrowing case of Chandler Halderson, who brutally murdered and dismembered both his parents, allegedly because he had made up many lies and did not want to be exposed. Being one of the most jarring cases in Dane County, Wisconsin, it received national media attention and sparked considerable debate.

This case will be the subject of 20/20's latest episode, which airs on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ABC. Titled Road Map to Murder, the synopsis for the case reads:

"Bart and Krista Halderson were a seemingly happy couple living in Windsor, Wisconsin, with a beautiful home and two grown sons. But when Bart and Krista went missing over a July Fourth holiday weekend, authorities began looking for the couple, eventually finding them murdered and dismembered in various locations. As law enforcement zeroed in on a suspect, a clue on social media helped lead them to someone closer to Bart and Krista than anyone could have imagined."

Chandler Halderson was eventually arrested after several witness statements and something crucial from his girlfriend, Cathryn Mellender, helped the police establish the connection. He pleaded not guilty but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole by the jury.

Who is Chandler Halderson, and what did he do?

Born to Bart and Krista Halderson on March 15, 1998, Chandler Halderson was in college studying for an IT degree and living at home in Dane County, Wisconsin. He had an older brother who worked in the tech industry. Chandler allegedly got a job offer from SpaceX and was looking forward to building his life and achieving some big dreams. The Haldersons seemed to be a happy family who were prosperous and had everything going for them.

But beneath the layers of this perfection, something sinister was brewing. On July 7, 2021, Chandler Halderson reported his parents missing. He claimed that they had gone to their family cabin for the Fourth of July weekend, but never returned. He also claimed that they could have gone to the casino. But something seemed off about this from the very start.

On July 8, 2021, Chandler was brought in for questioning by the police. As the police extensively questioned those who knew the couple, they made a big discovery when Chandler's girlfriend, Cathryn Mellender, revealed that she tracked his location via Snapchat after she caught him cheating once before. She revealed that Chandler was spotted at a remote location near the Wisconsin River on July 3. She also took a screenshot of this.

The police would eventually uncover remains belonging to Krista Halderson in this place. Moreover, on July 5, 2021, a resident of the nearby village of Cottage Grove reportedly saw Chandler Halderson backing his car near a wooded area. The neighbor found this unusual. Bart Halderson's remains were also discovered at a farm located about 20 miles away from the Halderson home.

With Chandler being spotted at both locations, as well as a tip from the Snapchat tracking feature, Chandler was charged with the murders.

Where is Chandler Halderson now?

Prosecutors alleged that Chandler had dropped out of college and made elaborate lies about the same. He had also allegedly lied about the SpaceX job, and when Bart came very close to discovering it, he murdered both his parents.

Chandler Halderson pleaded not guilty, but with the mounting evidence against him, the jury decided otherwise. He was ultimately sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and now remains incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this in more detail.

