Where is Dee Dee Moore now? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

The upcoming episode of 20/20 is all set to shed light on the murder of Abraham Shakespeare at the hands of Dee Dee Moore, who murdered the innocent lottery winner and went to great lengths to conceal the truth from ever being revealed. She was also one of the people behind exhausting Shakespeare's winnings.

Ad

This case will be covered in detail on the upcoming episode of 20/20, which premieres on Friday, April 18, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ABC. Besides a more detailed and insightful look into this complicated case, the episode also plans to interview the killer, Dee Dee Moore.

After her many attempts to cover up the murder failed, an undercover operation finally gave her away. She was arrested and charged with the murder of Abraham Shakespeare and currently remains incarcerated for life at the Lowell C.I. Annex in unincorporated Marion County, Florida.

Ad

Trending

Who was Dee Dee Moore, and how did she become a part of Shakespeare's life?

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Abraham Shakespeare, an illiterate laborer, won the grand lottery and came across such a huge sum of money, he naturally did not know how to handle it. Being a good person who was helpful to others, he tried to help out all those who reached out to him for money, even strangers, often getting exploited in the process.

Dee Dee Moore came across Abraham Shakespeare through a mutual friend and stated that she wanted to write a book about his life. This gained her entry into his life, and as per reports, she soon started gaining more and more control of the man's life and finances.

Ad

She was allegedly lending him financial advice and had control over his finances by 2009. Notably, Dee Dee Moore had started engaging in a luxurious lifestyle by this time and had bought a couple of very expensive cars.

In April 2009, Shakespeare was last seen alive. Beyond that, he seemingly dropped off the radar, and only Dee Dee seemed to know what happened to him.

How was Dee Dee Moore caught?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In November 2009, Shakespeare's family finally reported him missing, which kickstarted the investigation. When Moore was questioned, she said that Shakespeare decided to leave town and had gone to Texas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, or Orlando. She also reportedly said that he was tired of people asking him for money and hence decided to distance himself.

But inside this pretense, Dee Dee Moore was planning something much more sinister. Moore tried to ensure that everyone thought Abraham Shakespeare was alive. To do this, she kept using his cell phone and sent text messages to his friends and relatives. But this did not sit well with those who knew him, primarily because he was illiterate and did not know how to read or write.

Ad

Moreover, Dee Dee Moore had a history of wrongdoings, including pretending to get kidnapped and assaulted to fraudulently keep a vehicle which was in danger of being repossessed.

She further paid Greg Smith to call Shakespeare's mother for Christmas, pretending to be him. His mother understood that it was a ruse. Authorities caught up to Smith and used him to set up an undercover operation.

At that time, Dee Dee Moore was reportedly looking to pay someone to take the blame for Abraham Shakespeare's murder. Using Smith as a point of contact, an undercover police officer, Mike Smith, posed as a cousin of Smith's who was ready to take the blame.

Ad

Ultimately, after months of careful steps, Dee Dee finally made a mistake by admitting that Abraham was dead. The next day, she also gave Smith the location of the body as well as the murder weapon to pass it on to his cousin. This, along with other pieces of evidence like cell phone tower pings, was enough for the authorities to charge her.

Where is Dee Dee Moore now?

Expand Tweet

Ad

When presented in court, Dee Dee claimed to be innocent and even named many others who were involved. She was found guilty by the jury and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, with an additional minimum sentence of 25 years.

She remains incarcerated at the Lowell C.I. Annex in unincorporated Marion County, Florida, as per a report by the Associated Press.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More