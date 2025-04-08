Where is James Addie now? Details explored ahead of Bad Romance on ABC

The upcoming episode of Bad Romance on ABC is all set to cover the murder of Molly Watson at the hands of James Addie, a case that had such big twists that it left the entire community of Missouri baffled. The murder dates back to 2018 and has remained memorable over the years.
The case will be covered in Bad Romance season 2 episode 3, which airs at 10.01 PM EST on ABC on April 8, 2025. The logline for the episode, as released by ABC News, reads:
"Just two days before Molly Watson was set to marry her love of seven years, James Addie, a passing motorist found her shot to death on a quiet Missouri road, her marriage license still in the back seat of her car. When police notified her fiancé, they were met at the door … by his wife. Authorities soon discovered an elaborate plan of deception crafted by Addie. Upon further investigation, police learned there were no lengths to how far Addie would go to conceal his biggest secret."
Shortly after the murder, James Addie became the primary suspect. With enough circumstantial evidence and the discovery of a big secret that Addie was hiding, he was arrested and charged with the murder. He was convicted of the same and continues to serve his sentence today.
Who was James Addie and what did he do?
James Addie worked as a lieutenant at the Moberly Correctional Center in Missouri, where he met Molly Watson, who also worked at the same place. The two reportedly dated for seven years before they decided to get married. However, there was something about James Addie that seemed suspicious to Molly's family from the very start.
As per some of Molly's relatives, including her brother, Addie seemed very different from Molly and was almost always a bit evasive about his personal life. Describing Addie, Molly's brother, Tim Watson, had said:
"He could never look you in the eye. He could never talk to you directly. Everything was very evasive with him,...He put off bad vibes to everybody."
Soon, something unimaginable happened. Just two days before Molly and James Addie were supposed to tie the knot, a passerby notified 911 that they had found a dead body on a rural road in Missouri. Authorities arrived to find Molly Watson shot in the back of her head.
Authorities naturally reached out to James but discovered something far more sinister than what they could have imagined. The police discovered that James was already married for over two decades to Melanie Addie. James had reportedly claimed that she had died in an accident after getting divorced from him.
Melanie Addie had no idea about her husband's affair, and it turned out that he had been living a double life for all these years. This made him the primary suspect in the murder.
Where is James Addie now?
Alongside this big secret, there were also some pieces of evidence that pointed directly at James Addie. The authorities reportedly found a bloody t-shirt at the crime scene that was identified to be James's. Moreover, a car seen at the scene seemed to resemble the one that James drove. Two inmates had also testified that James had allegedly hinted about murdering someone.
With everything in place, a jury found James guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole alongside 10 more years.
He remains incarcerated today and will possibly live there till the end of his natural life.
The upcoming episode of Bad Romance will cover this in more detail.