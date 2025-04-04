What happened to Linda Carman? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will shed light on the murder of Linda Carman, the heiress of a wealthy family, who seemingly went on a fishing boat with her son but never returned. Her son, Nathan Carman, was found floating on a lifeboat around a week later. He claimed he could not locate Linda, and hence, she was declared dead.

What unfolded over the investigation was nothing short of shocking and Nathan Carman was eventually accused of murdering Linda Carman, as well as her father, real estate tycoon John Chakalos, three years prior.

20/20 will cover this case in detail in its upcoming episode on April 4, 2025. A brief synopsis of the episode reads:

"A family drama unfolds when a multimillionaire father and his daughter both die under mysterious circumstances; a trail of greed and heartless brutality leads to an unlikely suspect."

Ahead of the episode's air time, let us go over what happened to Linda Carman.

Who was Linda Carman and what happened to her?

Linda Carman was among the four daughters of John Chakalos, a real-estate tycoon who made it big decades prior. Linda married Earle Clark Carman and had a son, Nathan Carman.

Nathan was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome as a child and had problems socializing and making friends. Linda and Earle also split when Nathan was young and she started taking care of Nathan by herself. Nathan had several issues and had even run away from home once before.

John Chakalos reportedly helped with Nathan's expenses and had even convinced Lidna to make Nathan her beneficiary for the part of the estate she would receive from her wealthy, aging father.

However, on December 20, 2013, tragedy first struck the Chakalos household. One of John's daughters went to his Connecticut home and found him shot to death in his bed. This kickstarted an investigation that barely led anywhere. Linda Carman was initially a suspect in the case as she had been arrested a couple of years before for assaulting John Chakalos, but was cleared soon after.

In September 2016, when Nathan was not living with Linda anymore, the mother-son duo went on a fishing trip together. The 31-foot fishing boat never made it back. A week after they disappeared in the sea, Nathan Carman was found on a lifeboat by a commercial Chinese freight ship, the Orient Lucky.

Nathan told the Coast Guard that his boat began to sink quickly, so he grabbed some food and got into the lifeboat. He claimed that he could not find his mother.

Why was Linda Carman's death suspected to be a murder?

On the outside, it seemed like a freak accident that killed Linda Carman, but on closer inspection, it seemed like she was the victim of her son, Nathan Carman.

When Nathan filed for insurance for his boat, it was denied because the company claimed that the sinking of the boat was not accidental and there was potential for criminal wrongdoing.

Other signs were also present. For one, there were modifications on the boat that were not logical at all. In fact, it seemed like the boat was deliberately prepared in a way that it would sink. Nathan had also taken his mother to a different location from the one they had planned. Moreover, it seemed suspicious that Nathan had the time to stock up a lifeboat and escape unscathed but could not find his mother.

With all this in mind, authorities began suspecting that Linda was indeed murdered. It would be some time before her son would be accused of the crime. But the case was never really solved.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

