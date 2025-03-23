Ben Stiller teases Severance season 3 with a mysterious (and hilarious) comment

On March 21, 2025, Apple TV officially announced that Severance season 3 is in development. This comes a day after the season 2 finale premiered on the streaming service. Ben Stiller, teasing the show's next season, jokingly alluded to its concept of erasing a person's work memories from their personal memories.

Created by Dan Erickson, the dystopian thriller series released its first season from February 18, 2022, to April 8, 2022. After a three-year wait, Severance returned with season 2 on January 17, 2025.

Severance features Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and John Turturro as severed employees of Lumon Industries, whose lives are split into their work personas (innies) and non-work personas (outies). They slowly discover that Lumon has more control over their lives than previously thought and seek to take down the company for its sinister activities.

What did Ben Stiller say about Severance season 3?

Ben Stiller serves as the executive producer and primary director of the award-winning series. The Zoolander star has directed 11 out of 19 episodes from the first two seasons. On March 21, 2025, he said in a press release that the next season "will be equally enjoyable."

"Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of. While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well," he further said jokingly.

The renewal news has left many wondering if the show's third installment will again take three years to return. However, both Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller have assured fans that Severance season 3 will arrive much sooner that 2028.

On March 21, 2025, Erickson told Variety that while the series takes a long time to create, it will hopefully be "out a bit sooner."

"We're hoping that there are no massive strikes or pandemics or fissures opening up in the crest of the Earth that end up delaying us. Barring that, I’d certainly hope that we’d get this one out a bit sooner. But, 'Severance' has always been a show that takes a long time to make, and we’re proud of what we came up with, even though it took quite a long time," he said.

Stiller also reiterated that the wait for Severance season 3 will not be that long and teased fans that they will announce "what the plan is very soon," while speaking on Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights on March 19, 2025.

What did Ben Stiller say about the tone of Severance season 3?

The show's creators have not given any insight into possible plot developments for season 3. Severance season 2 finale ended on a massive cliffhanger with Mark's innie choosing to stay with Helly inside Lumon after rescuing Gemma safely from the testing floor.

With the innies wanting to preserve their personhood at any cost, the next season may come down to a fight between the innies and the outies, as much as with Lumon.

In terms of the tone of Severance season 3, Stiller told Indie Wire on March 21, 2025, that the final shot of season 2 signaled that the series will head "into a different tone (from) here now," and showcase "a different reality for these people" going forward.

Furthermore, Erickson shared with Variety during the season 2 premiere on January 17, 2025, that his team has "mapped out" a lot of plot details for Severance season 3. He added that "there is an endpoint for the series as a whole, and we know more or less how many seasons we are going to do."

All episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Apple TV+.

